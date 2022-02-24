Shawn Mendes writes a romantic text for Camila Cabello

Camila Hair has confessed that it imposes that Shawn Mendez be so handsome

The relationship of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello You are going through a very beautiful moment. We do not say it, they show it themselves in their latest public appearances, the steps they have recently taken (they have extended the family), how they talk about each other in interviews and how they transfer it from time to time to social networks , as is the case that brings us here.

As you well know, Camila has just premiered ‘Cinderella’ (you can already see it today on Amazon Prime Video) and with this premiere, she has made her debut as an actress, a facet that she has insisted on exploiting based on work, effort and perseverance. . This behavior, which Shawn must have witnessed every day, has prompted him to publish a very ‘cute’ photo with a text in which he congratulates her and highlights all these aspects, and also tells her that he admires her.

Obviously, this is not decisive for us to make a judgment about how idyllic their relationship is (this is nothing more than social networks, ahem), but it is a detail that has aroused a general ‘ooooooh’ in the comments.

“Congratulations my love, I am very proud of you. I have never seen anyone work as hard as you to be so professional every day, kind and authentic. I admire you a lot. What a beautiful movie with a beautiful message. I love you my life” .

The cool thing, apart from everything in itself, is that that last “I love you my life” was in Spanish, a nod to his language learning? And she has reciprocated, in Spanish too, with “I love you my love.”

We join the ‘hype’: ‘Oooooooh’.

