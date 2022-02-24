Sergio Pérez finished seventh on the second day of testing

On the second day of testing, Sergio Pérez finished with a time of 1.21.430, while the first place of the day went to Charles Leclerc

The Mexican Sergio Perez He finished in seventh place during the second day of testing in Barcelona and after suffering gearbox problems during the first half of the day.

the pilot of Red Bull He finished with a time of 1.21.430, while the first place of the day went to Charles Leclerc, followed by Pierre Gasly and George Russell.

Czech Perez He had to wait a few hours for the engineers to fix his RB18 and get him back on the track. Even so, the man from Guadalajara finished the day with 78 laps, while the driver who gave the most laps was Gasly, who completed 147.

The red flags appeared for the first time in the two days of activity due to Checo Pérez’s incident on the track, so the Mexican left the car. This caused the mechanics to run to the area where the RB18 was to cover it in its entirety and not give clues to the rest of the teams about the work they have done for what is considered a completely different car from the rest of the teams.

For his part, the Englishman and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, finished in seventeenth place with only 40 laps completed and a time of 1:22.562.

Red Bull and Czech Perez They focused completely on the aerodynamic aspect, so that at some points of the day the car even had aerodynamic sensors or grills mounted to observe the car’s operation in detail.

The Australian McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time in the morning session of the second day of the Formula One pre-season tests, in a session in which the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completed the most laps ( 71) at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit.

Czech Perez He will return to activity with the team this Friday, the last day of testing in Spain, and he will do so accompanied by his teammate Max Verstappen. The Dutchman will have activity during the first half of the day, while the one from Guadalajara will do the same throughout the afternoon.