Selena Gomez knows how to wear a hybrid between loafers and ankle boots

The cold in New York City is not an impediment for Selena Gomez teach fashion classes, including in their combinations some of the key pieces for 2022. The recording of the second season of Only Murders In The Building has served as an excuse for the interpreter to use the streets of the Big Apple as a showcase to exalt voluminous coats and footwear which is the most relevant for this season.

We have seen before hybrids between two fashion pieces that somehow seek to reinvent themselves or be more practical. We can think of the pantboots recently proposed by Balenciaga, as well as in the loafers-booties worn by the American actress, Selena Gomezin a brown fur coat and a tartan miniskirt.

How does Selena Gomez combine a hybrid between loafers and ankle boots in winter?

Selena Gomez at the recording of Only Murders In The Building. Gotham/Getty Images.

Selena Gomez was seen in the set from the acclaimed Hulu series with a sheepskin coatthe model Fayre Twinface of Ugg. Underneath she wore a mini skirt with a checkered pattern in ocher yellow, different types of blue and wine. This was combined with jeans and a sky blue knit sweater with a round neck. One of the most outstanding pieces was his steve madden shoessince they inspire us to combine loafers with our outfits in 2022.

The loafers They have become essential in our wardrobes because they are a timeless and elegant type of footwear, which has the ability to be styled in a versatile with practically any garment we want. The rise of platforms and the soles chunky in all kinds of shoes They have also reached them, proposing a hybrid that in turn is hitting the catwalks with force from 2021.