Selena Gomez got another tattoo identical to Justin Bieber’s!

Some fans believe that Selena is trying to send a message to Justin Bieber!

When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were together, the Canadian singer decided to get his then-girlfriend’s face permanently tattooed on his arm. This as proof of their intense love and as a reminder of the great affection they had for each other. Even though he is now married to Hailey Baldwin, the ‘Yummy’ singer still keeps his ex-girlfriend’s design etched on his arm.

“It’s not an ideal situation, there’s a constant reminder of Selena there on her arm, everyone can admit it’s awkward. He tried to cover her face with some shadow a few years ago, but you can still tell it’s her. But Hailey doesn’t let it bother her, she doesn’t flinch. She’s not the type to cause drama or overreact — that’s just not her style,” a source close to Hailey revealed to Hollywood Life.

In addition, a few months ago, the creator of Rare Beauty shared a photo in a swimsuit in which she proudly shows the scar left by her kidney transplant. However, users couldn’t help but notice the religious tattoo design that she shares with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

It was last year when Selena showed her most recent tattoo, identical to Justin Bieber’s! It is a pair of praying hands holding a rosary between them, and both Justin and Selena did it on their left leg.

Selena Gomez got another tattoo just like Justin Bieber’s!

That’s not the only tattoo design Sel and Justin share; Recently, the singer decided to add one more tattoo to her collection and it turns out to be identical to the one Justin has on her face, just below the eye: a small cross.

“Justin walked in and settled on a little cross near the corner of his eye. He represents his journey in pursuit of his purpose with God,” he revealed. Jony BoyJustin’s tattoo artist for Us Weekly

Now, check out Sel’s new tattoo!

They are extremely similar, don’t you think?

