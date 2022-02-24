Selena Gomez and her “Revelation”

Mexican-American singer Selena Gomez makes public his latestRevelation”, name of the EP that will be released on next March 12 and that can already be ordered in presale. This will be a full album in spanish and will collect, among others, the last two songs released by the artist: At once and Dance with Me.

REVELACIÓN, my first EP in Spanish, is available now for pre-order. It fills me with emotion to share it with you and I am very proud of my heritage. https://t.co/y9Ld5DVKfY pic.twitter.com/2v3mSIGyxB — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 29, 2021

Despite the fact that the singer has been surprising her fans for two consecutive weeks with songs in their mother tongue, these are not the first in which the singer dares with Spanish. Already in 2010 she adapted A year without rain (A Year Without Rain), who says (you say) and More (Plus)under the name of the band Selena Gomez & The Scene.

Almost six years later, Selena Gomez bets on “Revelation”, a more mature compilation. Released on January 14, the first single from this new stage of his “Revelation” is At once. This is an urban style song that talks about recovering from a love, without regretting the decisions made.

“I’m stronger alone, ah-ah-ah I don’t regret the past I know that time by your side clipped my wings”

At once It also has a video clip. The production, directed by The perez (duo formed by Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez), recalls what was the last studio collaboration of the actress and singer, ice-cream Next to the girl band Korean Blackpink. In both Selena dares with pastel pink tones and flowers, in addition to her calm voice. A formula that has made him reach the more than 47 million views in Youtube.

Fifteen days after At once, Selena returns to present theme in Spanish. On this occasion by the hand of Tainy and Rauw Alejandro in Dance with Me. A few hours before the premiere, the video clip of the song ーdirected by Nogariー exceeds one million views. Unlike At onceon Dance with Me Selena is no longer the protagonist of the video. The artist introduces herself as the cheerleader for break language barriers and express them with music of three young people, through a performance music on television

“Look how it makes me that accent you have I don’t understand much, but come on Dance, dance, dance with me”

With these last two issues, Selena Gomez and her “Revelation” are a cry for the Latino community, of which the artist feels proud to belong. For this reason, in the presentation photographs of the EP, as well as in At onceSelena dresses with inspirations to the 20th century Mexican artist Frida Kalhoa feminist icon who transformed her pain into art.