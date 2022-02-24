Sebastián Yatra says goodbye to fear with “Red Heels”

Sebastian Yatra is satisfied with the reception that his pop song has had in the American market “Red high heels“, a bet with which it was possible to remove the fear of presenting to the public and to the clubs a theme that is not reggaeton.

The Colombian artist indicated that his song, which is in first place on the list of Billboard’s Latin Airplayit leaves any scheme of what is working right now.

“I was able to get rid of that fear that for a song to hit and (be heard) in clubs it had to be reggaeton and a collaboration with another artist,” he said.

“Tacones Rojos”, which belongs to the album “Dharma”, released almost four months ago, has continued to impress the public, unlike what usually happens on the most listened to lists.

The artist attributes it to the message of unconditional love that the song communicates, with which the public identifies both in the United States and in the Latin American market.

Yatra will share the success of this song tomorrow, Thursday, at the Lo Nuestro Award celebration, where he is nominated in two categories (Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year and Pop Soloist of the Year) and competes with artists such as Bad Bunny, Maluma, Camilo, Karol G , Ricky Martin, Selena Gómez and Rosalía, among others.

From Miami, where the prizes are awarded, the Colombian will connect live with his followers, with whom he has a challenge on TikTok to accompany him to sing “Red Heels”.

He clarifies that he likes to interact with his followers, assuming the “responsibility” of being an “influencer” on social networks.

the message matters

“The content must be the priority,” he said, while criticizing those who only seek to grow the number of followers.

“They forget what you’re communicating and why you’re connecting,” he said.

This commitment to the public will take him on his “Dharma” tour, which starts this Wednesday at the National Auditorium in Mexico City and promises to deliver a better version of the 27-year-old singer.

“Already wanting to stand on the stage, to be seen and heard in a very different way than in the past,” he declared.

And it is that the Colombian artist began to work on his emotional and mental health processes several months ago, something that has allowed him to attend to several projects at the same time both in music and on television.

To achieve this, he is going to a psychologist, practicing yoga and working on his inner peace.

As part of this evolution, Yatra sends a message in favor of emotional education, which in his opinion should start from childhood and that will allow young people “to be ready to face and approach life, especially in this world of so much information.”

“It is the basis so that everything you build in life can be enjoyed,” he added.

This new vision is what is making him delight in the Oscar nomination for the song “Dos oruguitas” that he performed for the film “Encanto”.

The song, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the second in Spanish nominated for the prestigious awards.

“On the other side of the river”, performed by the Uruguayan Jorge Drexler, was the first song nominated in Spanish and in 2005 he won the statuette, generating great controversy in the Hispanic community, since his interpreter was not chosen to sing the song. at the ceremony and was replaced by Antonio Banderas.

When asked if he hopes to perform his song at the Oscar ceremony, which will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles, Yatra replies that he is preparing to give the public a surprise.

Also in March, the Colombian premiered the Netflix musical series “Once upon a time? But no longer”, in which he stars with the singer Nia Correia and the actress Mónica Maranillo.

The series, created by the Mexican Manolo Caro (“The House of Flowers”), is a musical comedy that bets on a reinvention of classic fairy tales.

