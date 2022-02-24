Saved reveals details about relationship with Chicharito

the captain of the Mexican team, Andrew Saved gave his point of view about the absence of Javier Hernández from the national team and revealed details of his relationship with the Chivas de Guadalajara youth squad.

The Mexican Soccer Team, in recent games has suffered to convert goals, which is why the name of

Javier Hernandez

emerged as a possible solution for Gerardo Martino’s side, however, the Galaxy striker has not been considered by the national team manager.

“I have no problem with ‘Chicharito’, zero problemsbut when there have been things to negotiate with image rights and all that, we think the same, ”said Saved in a chat with the ESPN network.

Although he acknowledged that the only thing he has not agreed with Hernández Balcazar is in the forms, since he specified that “Chicharito” has a more explosive way of being and Guardado is more political: “It’s the only thing we haven’t agreed on at a certain point, but we haven’t had any personal problems,” he said.

Is Chicharito banned from the Mexican National Team?

Many versions assert a veto towards “Chicharito Hernandez in the Mexican National Team, since the top scorer of the Aztec team has been around two and a half years without being called up.

“If ‘Chicharito’ has to return to the National Team? Obviously his football is there and if he is available to return, if he really wants to and is up for the work, obviously he is welcome”, declared the veteran Betis player from Seville.

Javier Hernandez thinks about being MLS champion

Looking ahead to the start of the next MLS season, “CH14” set clear goals with the Los Angeles team, one of them is to find regularity and be the United States soccer champion.

“In this life you cannot ask for something that you are not giving. I would like my teammates to be at the top of their form, and I have to do it too. Here it does not matter who is the leader, each one can be a leader in different ways. We all want to give our best to be champions,” she commented.

