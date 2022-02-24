Ryan Gosling and Other Actors Who Almost Played a Batman Villain

Many celebrities have tried to join the dark universe of Batman, few have managed to be his allies and villains. Here is a list of the actors who are in charge of making life miserable for the hooded man.

Being an enemy of Detective Bat leaves as many satisfactions as break his spine or make his allies sufferin the same way that Bane (Tom Hardy) and Joker (Heath Ledger) did in the films Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Batman: The Dark Knight, respectively. Now, in The Batman, from Matt Reeves to Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) he has to deal with a bloodthirsty Riddler (paul dano), to the always gangster Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the eternal terror of Gotham, Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). To both lists we add predecessors such as Danny DeVito, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey and Aaron Eckhart, antagonists in the tapes of Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​cooked apart. There is still no run-in with the hooded man and we don’t know if it will ever happen, as everything indicates that Barry Keoghan was the one chosen by Reeves to play the prince of crime in Gotham. They can all count themselves lucky to inflict pain on Batman, longing with which many other colleagues have stayed that they were nowhere near embodying one of the bativillains.

Ryan Gosling

David Ayer proposed him to be the interpreter of the Joker that we saw in his Suicide Squad, but finally Jared Leto stayed with the role of the prince of crime in Gotham. His decision not to keep the character was that the contract required several films as the clown.

Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan He looked for him to be able to sign him as his Harvey Dent, unfortunately his agenda with the Bourne trilogy and James Cameron’s offer to star in Avatar were an impediment for Matt Damon.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo has a love affair with Batman thanks to the Frank Miller novels, and luck smiled on him when he was invited to audition to be Two-Face, a role that Aaron Eckhart got, an exclusive decision of Christopher Nolan.

Adrian Brody

Adrien Brody has always had in mind a Joker that is completely dark and more lunatic than what we have seen on the big screen, and they offered him Christopher Nolan a different vision, but the filmmaker stuck to the end with the epic performance of Heather Ledger.

Guy Pearce

On this occasion, we agree with Christopher Nolan by choosing the legendary Liam Neeson as his Ra’s al Ghul. Nothing against Guy Pearce, just, I mean, it’s Liam Neeson! Not staying with the character was to look a little young for what the director was looking for.

Patrick Stewart

It is difficult to see him far from the chair of Charles Xavier, from X-Men, however, Patrick Stewart was considered by Joel Schumacher to be Mr. Freeze, in Batman and Robin. He did not give her time to join such an extensive shoot.

robin-williams

Robin Williams proved to be an acting chameleon, from Patch Adams to Jumanji, he had it all and could change his role in a heartbeat. What it takes to be the Riddler in Batman forever, which ended up being a role for Jim Carrey despite the rumors that placed the late actor in the role.

Al Pacino

Beyond being Harvey Dent, which Al Pacino has one hundred percent left, he rather has all the poise to be one of Gotham’s Italian mobsters: Salvatore Maroni or Carmine Falcone. How strange that no one has put him in those roles! Joel Schumacher he thought about him, but in the end he decided on Tommy Lee Jones.

John Glover

The perfect Lionel Luthor, in Smallville, was once the priority of Tim Burton for his joker. we already know that Jack Nicholson he stayed with the character, but we have no doubt that the father of Superman’s archenemy could do a great job.