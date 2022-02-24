Russia’s attack on Ukraine pulls stock futures; Brent exceeds 100 dollars – El Financiero

After the announcement and start of Russia’s military operation in the eastern region of Ukraine and after the report of explosions in the Kharkhiv region, Ukraine, stock futures of the main Wall Street indices fell more than 2 percent.

During the night of this Wednesday, February 23, the Dow Jones futures have fallen 2.44 percent, the S&P 500 have decreased 2.32 percent, while the Nasdaq has fallen 2.75 percent. In Mexico, the S&P/BMV IPC futures are already down 2.83 percent.

“As we have mentioned during the day, a Russian military operation in Ukraine was confirmed a few minutes ago, a movement that many media point to as the formal start of the war. To be more precise, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to carry out a special operation to ‘protect’ the Donbas region. The markets could maintain a scenario of adjustments for tomorrow’s session”, indicated Monex analysts.

The operation of the Asian markets suffered the first impacts of the military operation, since the Nikkei of Japan decreases 2.4 percent; China’s Hang Seng fell 3.06 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 3.14 percent.

Peso loses value due to risk aversion

According to data from Bloomberg, the Mexican currency depreciates 0.48 percent, with which the exchange rate is quoted at 20.3612 units per dollar. The peso touched a minimum of 20.2379 and a maximum of 20.3690 pesos per dollar during the night of this Wednesday.

The main currencies that lose against the US currency are the Russian ruble, with 4.16 percent; the Polish zloty, with 1.62 percent; the Czech crown, with 1.18 percent; the Hungarian forint, with 0.81 percent; the South African rand, with 0.65 percent; the euro, with 0.62 percent and the Icelandic krona, with 0.60 percent.

Brent hits $100 a barrel

The price of Brent exceeded the ceiling of 100 dollars per barrel with a minimum after the announcement of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

At the moment, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rises 2.75 percent to have a price of 94.87 dollars per barrel and the Brent increases 3.17 percent to remain at a price of 100.09 dollars per barrel.

“It’s a complex mix but overall the risks remain to the upside, especially as global consumption is improving and the OPEC+ Alliance has signaled it is reluctant to speed up the pace of restoring supplies,” Bloomberg said.