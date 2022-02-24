Russia’s attack on Ukraine plunges Asian stock markets and triggers oil prices | Economy

A stock indicator in Japan, this Wednesday. FRANCK ROBICHON (EFE)

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has had an immediate translation in international markets. President Vladimir Putin’s decision has deepened the falls in Asian stock markets. Shortly after the announcement, the Japanese Nikkei lost 2.20%; the Chinese CSI300, 1.3%; and the Australian ASX, another 2.8%. In addition, the Moscow Stock Exchange announced this Thursday that it is suspending operations in all markets for the time being. On the other hand, the price of oil has skyrocketed to levels not seen since the summer of 2014.

The escalation of the conflict has especially affected the price of a barrel of oil, of which Russia is the second largest producer in the world. After experiencing a turbulent day on Wednesday, the price of Brent barrels rose by more than 3.5% this Thursday and rose above 100 dollars for the first time since September 2014. The West Texas Intermediate rose by 4.6% to just over $96, the highest level since August 2014.

Image from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service in which the president addresses the nation and launches a premeditated attack on Ukraine. Photo: AP

US Dow futures have lost nearly 700 points, or about 2%. Those of the Nasdaq, the index in which the great American technology companies are listed, fell 2.7%.

Before the announcement, international markets were already in turmoil. On Tuesday, as tensions mounted and an invasion seemed imminent, Russian stocks opened down 9% but closed the day up 1.59%. Something similar happened to the Spanish Ibex 35, which started the day with a fall of 2.27% to close 0.05% higher.

Putin has presented the intervention as a “military operation” whose intention is not to invade Ukraine, but to “demilitarize” it. The Kiev government has branded the intervention a “war of aggression.” The Ukrainian foreign minister has stated that the country “will defend itself and win”.

With the escalation of recent days, the United States and the European Union announced a first package of sanctions at the beginning of the week, which affected two Russian banks and prominent members of the leadership of the Putin government. The invasion, however, will most likely lead to a new round of punishment. The US Treasury Department is considering sanctions that cut Russia’s access to technological goods such as semiconductors.