Russian military action in Ukraine shakes the world’s stock markets

The futures of the indices of the United States and Europe, as well as Asian stocks registered sharp falls this Wednesday night and Thursday morning, after Russia initiated military action against Ukraine.

Dow Jones futures fell 754 points, or 2.29%, while S&P 500 futures fell 2.26%, or 95.25 units. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures fell 2.68% or 361.5 points around 10:30 p.m. in Mexico City.

In Asia, stock markets opened sharply lower. The Japanese Nikkei index fell 2.30%, for its part, the Shanghai stock market registered a slight decline of 0.89% and the Hang Seng Index, the main stock market index of the Hong Kong stock market, registered the strongest fall, with -3.11 per hundred.

Meanwhile, the price of the German DAX index futures fell 2.61% and those of the EURO STOXX 50, which concentrates the 50 largest companies in the eurozone, fell 2.64% in the cited hour.

The bearish moves in Asian stock markets and US futures came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would launch military action in Ukraine.

In response, US President Joe Biden said “the world holds Russia responsible.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia to account,” the US president wrote on his Twitter account.