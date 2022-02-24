Russia-Ukraine War: Cher, Cardi B and other musicians gave their opinion on the networks

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine and declared war on it. So far the conflict has left at least 60 dead and there are thousands of people trying to flee the country.

Several celebrities turned to social networks lamented that this conflict occurs and made their opinions known.

The word of the musicians on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Cher was one of the first to react to the Russian attack. “Putin’s despot -Trump’s hero-, if he gets the chance, will devour sovereign countries, until he resurrects the USSR,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “This will leave Europe small and unprotected,” added the famous singer.

The rapper Cardi B also joined in social networks: “I hope these world leaders stop tripping over power and really think in who is being really affected in addition to the fact that the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

“Ukraine. Thinking of you and wishing that everything calms down in peace and that no child (of either) lose his life, ”the Garbage group wrote.

Franz Ferdinand leader Alex Kapranos wrote on his Twitter account: “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion of the Russian state. I was lucky enough to spend some time in the beautiful cities of Kyiv and Odessa when I played there with our band. The people I met were warm and my good memories are now tinged with indescribable sadness seeing what is happening.”

What is happening in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin ordered the sending troops to eastern Ukraine and declared war. The conflict left more than 60 dead, hundreds of wounded and missing. Before the attacks, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that Putin wants to destroy his country and warned that he “will not allow it”.

Russia attacks Ukraine: there are at least 83 Ukrainians dead, between civilians and soldiers. (Photo: AP).

Where are Russia’s attacks on Ukraine happening?

The Ukrainian government confirmed the missile launch on Kiev, and acknowledged that several Russian tanks are circulating throughout the country.

However, Vladimir Putin stated that “he will not attack cities” and that there is no threat against the Ukrainian population.