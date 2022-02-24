Rugby and cinema: famous people passionate about the oval, links with the film sets and behind the scenes

Before turning to acting and winning an Oscar, Javier Bardem He played as a prop for the Spain youth rugby team. Every time he refers to that past, he is emphatic: “I owe rugby a sense of loyalty and friendship, valuing teamwork and sacrifice. It is the sport par excellence”. In the movie “Skyfall”, the antepenultimate of the James Bond saga, Bardem coincided with the last 007, the English Daniel Craig, another keen rugby fan, a regular at Twickenham, a Lions fan and an admirer of Ireland’s Brian O’Driscoll. Craig played at the Hoylake RFC, a place that brings back good memories for Argentines, since on the golf course located there, Roberto De Vicenzo won the British Open in 1967. In a recent chat they had, Bardem told his friend Craig about him when he asked about the oval game: “Playing rugby in Spain is like being a bullfighter in Japan.” His brother Carlos is also an actor and former rugby player.

Bardem, again nominated for the Oscar, now as the leading actor for “Being the Ricardos”, will compete on Sunday, March 27, with another former rugby player, the Englishman benedict cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), who often says that from this sport he learned not to complain when something goes wrong in his profession. In “Duna”, which will go for the award for best film, in addition to Bardem, Jason Momoa, of Maori origin, and who has as a trophy, and wears it from time to time, the shirt with which Zinzan Brooke captained the All Blacks at the 1991 World Cup.

Daniel Craig, 007, along with English back Anthony Watson

Also with Maori -and Welsh- blood, the New Zealander Russell Crowe, winner of the Oscar in 2000 for “Gladiator”, played rugby in Wellington and a few years ago bought the Australian rugby league team South Sydney Rabbitohs. For a film about rugby league – “This sporting life”, which in Spanish was called “El llanto del idol” – Irishman Richard Harris won the Oscar for best leading man in 1964. Harris, who played rugby union in Munster, used to watch the games with the shirt he had worn in his playing days. He had it unwashed, with the mud of that time. His great drinking and rugby partner was Peter O’Toole –he received the honorary Oscar in 2002–, who in Leeds, where he was born, played rugby in the Union and League versions. Both together with Richard Burtontried not to miss any match of the then 5 Nations.

Javier Bardem, in the center, in his rugby days

Rugby, however, was rarely addressed in the cinema, unlike other sports such as boxing, soccer, baseball, basketball, tennis, Formula 1 or American football. His iconic movie is “Invictus” (2009), directed by Clint Eastwood and based on the book “The Human Factor” by John Carlin, which tells how Nelson Mandela saw in the 1995 World Cup a great opportunity to unite the South African people. Morgan Freemanin the role of Mandela, and Matt Damon, in that of the Springbok captain, Francois Pienaar, they were nominated for an Oscar. Rugby is also the protagonist in “Forever Strong”, about the English Highland team, and in “Mercenario”, which covers the thankless part of professionalism for players who come from the Pacific Islands, and in which the Tucuman Omar Hasan, Bronze Puma.

In Argentina, Gerard Roman in the 90s he dedicated the Martín Fierro to his teammates from Olivos Rugby Club. Víctor Bo played in Curupaytí, “El Puma” Gabriel Goity in Saint Martin, Martin Seefeld in Hindi and Benjamin Rojas in La Plata. A film where rugby was touched was “El Clan”, about the Puccios. The role of Alejandro, former wing Puma, was played by Peter Lanzaniwho played and is an active participant in Alumni.