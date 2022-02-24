Romance at the door! Elon Musk travels with a young actress

UNITED STATES. – Elon Musk seems to have recovered from the breakup of the singer Grimes, with whom he has a young son. Is that he has been seen with the 27-year-old actress, Natasha Bassett, the girl was photographed on the businessman’s private jet. You may not have problems with this artist regarding distance.

Let us remember that the supposed reasons for Grimes’ separation were that the businessman and the singer had different interests. Is that Musk wanted to stay in Texaswhere you have your company and Grimes wanted to live full time in The Angels. It is that the young woman had begun to take off her career and had begun the production of her next album.

It seems that Natasha has been in the life of Elon Musk for a few years, they were supposedly always friends. Things began to change when she parted ways with the singer. It seems that the connection they had was just waiting for the right moment to take flight. We don’t know what she may be thinking Grimes Now that you realize the situation.

The businessman ended the relationship with the mother of his son a short time ago.

Let us remember that when they separated they said that it was only a matter of difference of interests, not for lack of love. They even continued to share a house when the businessman went to the city of The Angels to see his son. In addition, the singer dedicated a song to her where she talked about various aspects of her relationship. Above all, Elon’s great love of video games and how they led him to have a creative mind.

At the moment very little is known about the new girlfriend of Elon Musk, the girl has not had many important roles in Hollywood. It is only known that she performed the role of Britney Spears in a little-known bio pic. We may soon see her in more relevant roles.