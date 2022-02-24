Robert Downey Jr. is behind Parker, an adaptation of Amazon Studios

Iron Man 3 marked the second collaboration between the playboy and philanthropist of the same name. Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black as they first teamed up in 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a crime comedy that took on the hard-boiled literary genre with a tongue-in-cheek twist. Now, the two are reportedly getting back together for a yet-to-be-determined movie.

Details are scarce, but the film apparently deals with the mononymous Parker, a fictional thief created by author Donald E. Westlake. He is the protagonist of 24 of the 28 novels written by Westlake under the pseudonym Richard Stark and whose stories have already been adapted for the screen many times. Parker has inspired roles played by the likes of Lee Marvin, Jim Brown, Robert Duvall, Peter Coyote, Mel Gibson and Jason Statham.

Black has written the new movie to direct for Amazon Studios, and Downey Jr. is set to star in Parker, perhaps so challenging that he can bring the actor back into the popular spotlight as he’s been out of the game for blockbusters for a long time.

Black, on the other hand, has been a bit busier since Iron Man 3. His 2016 action comedy The Nice Guys was a hit with audiences and critics alike, earning a host of award nominations.

We’ll have more details on Parker soon. @worldwide