Rihanna doesn’t play any musical instruments on her albums.

Although Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, she’s still one of the most popular singers in the world. As fans await Rihanna’s new music, some might wonder if the singer also plays any musical instruments. On her albums, she is only credited for her voice. While some fans may be surprised to discover this, a singer’s voice is an instrument of her own.

Rihanna | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna does not play any instruments on her albums.

Rihanna has released eight studio albums. His first album music of the sun released in 2005. He followed this with an album called a girl like me in 2006.

In 2007, Rihanna released the album Good girl gone badwhich featured the popular singles “Umbrella”, Don’t Stop the Music” and “Rehab”.

She dropped the album Rated R in 2009 and Noisy in 2010. talk about what to talk dropped in 2011, and Rihanna released no apologies in 2012. In 2016, he released the studio album Anti.

The singer has also released multiple remix albums and album reissues, and has appeared as a featured singer on other artists’ songs.

Throughout her discography, Rihanna is credited for vocals, songwriting, and production. Although the singer does not play any musical instruments on her albums, she is still considered a musician because her voice is an instrument.

Travis Barker once taught Rihanna how to play the drums

While Rihanna has never been credited for playing instruments on her albums, she learned to play drums from Travis Barker of the band Blink-182.

In 2010, Live Nation posted a video of Barker teaching Rihanna how to play drums. One might wonder why Rihanna didn’t continue to play drums on her future music, but Barker shared in an interview with NME that the lesson was for a live performance.

“He called me and said he wanted to play drums during his live show and asked if I would teach him. She is so cool. She’s not needy, she’s not too girly, she’s obviously Rihanna and she’s beautiful and she’s talented, but she was also a fucking good drummer, as if she figured it out so quickly; It was a trip. There’s a YouTube video of me showing her and she responds very quickly, but then fast forward to a month later when I watched a recording of a show and she killed it,” Barker told NME.

The singer plans to release new music.

Rihanna may have taken an extended hiatus before releasing her next studio album, but the singer recently shared that she will be releasing new music in the future.

“Yeah, you’re still going to get music from me,” Rihanna said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My fans would kill me if they waited that long for a lullaby.”

