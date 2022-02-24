Rihanna doesn’t play any musical instruments on her albums.

Although Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, she’s still one of the most popular singers in the world. As fans await Rihanna’s new music, some might wonder if the singer also plays any musical instruments. On her albums, she is only credited for her voice. While some fans may be surprised to discover this, a singer’s voice is an instrument of her own.

Rihanna has released eight studio albums. His first album music of the sun released in 2005. He followed this with an album called a girl like me in 2006.

