Ricciardo, the fastest in Thursday morning practice in Montmeló

The Australian McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest time in the morning session of the second day of the Formula One pre-season tests, in a session in which the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) completed the most laps ( 71) at the Barcelona-Catalonia Circuit.

The McLaren driver overtook Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari in the third pre-season practice in Barcelona EPA

Ricciardo, with a time of 1:20.355, snatched the best time from Sainz in the last minutes of the morning session, who finished second with a stopwatch of 1:20.546.

Both drivers have signed their best laps with medium tires, although the F1-75 of the Madrid driver has been the most solid of the ten single-seaters that have set foot on the asphalt, completing a total of 71 laps. Behind Ricciardo, who has not improved the timer set by his teammate Lando Norris on Wednesday, and Sainz, the Frenchman from AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly (1:20.764).

The British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took advantage of the session to test aerodynamic sensors on his car and set the ninth time in the morning session (1:22.562) on hard tyres.

After an uneventful first day, Thursday morning saw the first red flag of practice after the breakdown at turn 13 suffered by Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez’s Red Bull.

These have been the times of the morning session:

.1. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:20.355 65 laps.

.two. Carlos Sainz (SPA/Ferrari) 1:20.546 71 laps.

.3. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) 1:20.764 61 laps.

.4. Alex Albon (GBR/Williams) 1:21.531 47 laps.

.5. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:21.920 55 laps.

.6. Mick Schumacher (SUI/Haas) 1:21.949 66 laps.

.7. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:22.288 21 laps.

.8. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:22:412 38 laps.

.9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:22:562 40 laps.

10. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:23.280 66 laps.