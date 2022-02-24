Requiem announces its collector’s edition with lithographs and a spectacular figure

The sequel developed by Asobo Studio prepares its launch this 2022 on PC and consoles.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 23, 2022, 09:52 30 comments

If you are tired of premature announcements, the case of A Plague Tale: Requiem comes to put an end to it. The new title of Asobo Studio It aims to launch during 2022, just a year after its presentation announcement at the Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021, although we do not yet have a specific day set on the calendar.

In its eagerness to advance news, the study has announced the publication of a collector’s edition of the game that will arrive at the time of its launch. It can now be purchased exclusively through the Focus Entertainment digital store, and is priced at $189.99.

We can choose between PC, PS5 and Xbox SeriesAmong the highlights that we will get if we opt for this physical version, we will have a figure of Amicia and Hugo. This 21-centimeter resin statuette has many details and careful painting, but it does not stop there. In addition to a copy of the game in a special box, the collector’s edition also includes a brooch inspired by the one worn by Hugo in the game, a vinyl with the soundtrack composed by Olivier Derivière and three lithographs with A4 size illustrations.

A Plague Tale: Requiem has continued to share trailers in recent months and has its release set for 2022, although it is still it has not been specified at what time of the year it will arrive. It will do so on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, for which this collector’s edition is directed, but it will also have a version for Nintendo Switch via the cloud.

More about: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Asobo Studio, Collector’s Edition and Figure.