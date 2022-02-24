Renowned actress Emily Blunt turns 39

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

image.png

Following a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the miniseries Gideon’s Daughter, in which she starred alongside bill nightyBlunt finally made it to Hollywood. And he did it big. In 2007, she stunned in her iconic role as the paranoid, calculating and self-absorbed secretary to none other than Miranda Priestly, the cool queen of the fashion world she plays. meryl streep on The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada).

Despite being accompanied by Streep and Anne HathawayBlunt is considered by many to be the great scene-stealer of the film. From then on, his roles did not stop coming to him, mainly his accommodating performance in the movie The Young Victoria (Young Victoria) by Jean Marc-Valle. But perhaps the great achievement of The Devils Wears Prada was to bring Blunt closer to the love of his life, John Krasinski.

image.png

Krasinski met Blunt at a restaurant through a mutual friend, Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive), who introduced them and later abandoned them. It turns out that Krasinski was a huge fan of the movie and was very nervous meeting her, so he had a hard time talking to her. But it was John’s nervousness that was responsible for Emily falling in love with him. The Office actor just sat there, not even touching his plate, and made Blunt laugh like never before.

Over the years, Krasinski has been considered Blunt’s number one fan, touting his wife’s accomplishments in movies like Hitman (available from Paramount Plus) and The Edge of Tomorrow (available on HBO Max). “The air changes in the room when he starts doing what he does,” she said. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can unlock and do so specifically without much trying.” And she continued: “I love acting and I am very lucky to do it. But she is on another level.”

image.png

The pair have even collaborated on John’s directorial debut, A Quiet Place (A Quiet Place, available on Netflix). Krasinski wrote the film inspired by the idea of ​​giving everything for your family and he did it with Emily in mind, but he was afraid to ask her to join the project. “She scared me a lot,” he acknowledged. “First, her saying ‘no,’ because that would be an awkward dinner. But I was actually more afraid of her saying, ‘Yes, I’ll do it for you.'”

However, Blunt saw the script in her husband’s hands during a flight and asked if he could read it. “When she finished reading it, she looked really sick,” joked John. “She was looking for a vomit bag thinking she was going to throw up, and instead she said, ‘You can’t let anyone do this movie.’ It was like a romantic comedy, where she was like proposing to me,” she continued. . “She was like, ‘You have to let me do this role, just me.’ And I think I just yelled, ‘YES!’ in full flight.”

For her performance in the film, Blunt earned a SAG Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and in 2018 she won the statuette. “I’m going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski, because the whole experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart right through,” Blunt said in her acceptance speech.

image.png

That year, Blunt was nominated twice for SAG, also for Leading Actress in Mary Poppins Returnswhere Blunt took on the difficult task of replacing Julie Andrews. Krasinski is a fan of this particular performance, as he recounted on the TV show Ellen. “About 25 minutes into the movie, I got up and went to the back of the room, and Emily was like, ‘You don’t like it? And I was actually pushing through everything in the back looking for napkins.’ I need anything to stop crying!’ I was crying a lot. I finished the box of tissues in 20 minutes, had to go get the napkins, and when I ran out of napkins, it was all a sweat.”

The couple could not be happier for their family and personal life, but also for how both motivate each other professionally, where they feel that both complement each other and make each other better. “Honestly, she’s the best collaborator I’ve ever worked with,” said Krasinski, after directing the sequel to A Quiet Place which premiered in 2021, and is available on Movistar Play or Amazon Prime (in Spain).

image.png

“John is an amazing filmmaker, I am so lucky to be with him and to have made this movie together.” Blunt also thanked him for offering him the part, joking, “You would have been in big trouble if you hadn’t, you really had no choice.” The actress also thanked him for giving the two best gifts of her life, her two daughters Violet and Hazel.