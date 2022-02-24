Referee Valeria Andrade: “I did not rape or kill anyone” after being fired

The referee assistant Valeria Andrade broke her silence after being fired from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for promoting a house of bets and he defended himself by saying that his name was “stained” by an error that was magnified.

In an interview she gave for ESPN, the Liga MX Femenil flag bearer pointed out that she is not a gambler and that she did not do it either to have an extra income. She only tried to help a person who invited her to make a promotion on social networks.

“I feel as if I have killed someone, when in reality, any mistake can be made by anyone. At this time, obviously, I committed it in another way, because I did not kill anyone, I did not rape anyone. What I would most like is that they no longer talk ugly about me. My name in itself is already stained horrible. It doesn’t seem so fair to me that because of a mistake I made they have already made it so big.”

Andrade uploaded to his Instagram stories the promotion of a bookmaker, where he granted a bonus for new subscribers. However, with this he did violate the FIFA Code of Ethics.

And for that reason, last week the FMF decided to disaffiliate it. A punishment that seemed excessive to her, since an investigation was not even carried out, nor did they speak with her. She even commented that she was unable to speak with Arturo Brizio, president of the Referees Commission.

“I don’t know if I’m too stupid or a very good person. I don’t know if someone gave me a four, I don’t know if someone wanted to harm me… It was stupid of me, for not getting into this; I wanted to do a favor. It’s my fault for trusting “added the flag bearer.

According to article 26 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the sanctions for participating directly or indirectly in betting issues range up to three years of disqualification and a fine of about 108 thousand dollars.

Finally, Valeria Andrada He told ESPN what he thinks for his future, where he will seek to resume his sports activities and also his Sports Nutrition career. In addition to the fact that he does not rule out getting involved in advertising issues.