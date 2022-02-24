Prison for a man who made a Creole version of ‘The Shining’ in Soacha

“I’m going to kill her”, is the sentence that was left in a video recorded by the victim of a case of domestic violence, a woman who with the broom tried to prevent her ex-boyfriend from entering the house to attack her. She used her cell phone to record the man’s violent attack as he unknowingly relived the iconic movie horror scene from the movie ‘The Shining’. starring Jack Nicholson.

As he could not enter, the aggressor, who was identified by the Prosecutor’s Office as José Alejandro Rodríguez, attacked a motorcycle, apparently owned by the victim. In front of dozens of neighbors, the angry man knocked down the vehicle and with his own helmet insisted on destroying the motorcycle in the frustration of not being able to enter the house.

José Alejandro Rodríguez, allegedly responsible for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. The attack was recorded and the victim shared it on social networks. – Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

“Bitch, I’m going to kill her, and this bitch too,” Rodríguez repeated as he broke the windows and cut his hands trying to open the door of the house. The anguish of the victim and another woman who accompanied her was noticed by the neighbors who gave an alert through an alarm and the call to the police.

“According to what was established, Rodríguez Anacona arrived at the home of his former girlfriend and physically and verbally attacked her, after apparently breaking the glass of the doors and windows. The facts were recorded in a video that the victim published on social networks, “said the Prosecutor’s Office after charging charges.

The woman, who defended herself from her attacker with a broom, went to the Immediate Reaction Unit to file the complaint and warn that for some time her ex-boyfriend he assaulted her because she decided to end the relationship.

“They separated because I was checking her cell phone and looking for any excuse to treat her very badly. They have no children in common and she points out that they ended the relationship on August 28, 2021. She left the apartment and told him that she didn’t want anything more with him, but she kept insisting that they come back.”said the Prosecutor’s Office in the imputation of charges.

The prosecutor’s section in Cundinamarca prioritized the case and carried out the investigation quickly in order to guarantee the life of the victim. The investigators’ findings concluded that the woman was indeed at serious risk, for which they requested the arrest of the aggressor. and brought him before a judge.

“It is imperative to take urgent measures in order to protect the lives of the user taking into account that in case of recidivism of acts such as those investigated there would be an extreme risk of suffering very serious injuries or even death”, explained the judge when resolving the insurance measure against the alleged aggressor.

The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated not only with the declaration of the victim, the background and the version of witnesses, but with the video as fundamental evidence, that the man indeed represents a danger to the victim and therefore should be in jail.

“For his part, the judge considered Rodríguez Anacona as a person of probable danger to society and to the victim, for which he was detained in a prison center while his judicial situation is defined, ”explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged aggressor did not accept his responsibility in the crime of domestic violence, but the judge understood the urgency of the security measure and ordered that he be sent to jail and from there face the process against him.