Price of the dollar today February 23, 2022, peso wins again

Today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2453 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The record of Banxico at the close of this session indicates that the spot interbank dollar it ended at 20.2646 units. This is a new decline, now 3.26 cents, for the United States currency in the exchange rate against the Mexican peso, which spins two days with recovery. This is how the dollar is quoted in banks in Mexico.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2646 – Sell: $20.2646

: Buy $20.2646 – Sell: $20.2646 HSBC : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.78

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.78 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.50

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.50 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.20

Purchase: $18.20 – Sale: $21.20 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.85

Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $20.85 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.83

Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.83 Exchange: Purchase: $19.73 – Sale: $20.74

Purchase: $19.73 – Sale: $20.74 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 37,692.1 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.89 pesos, for $27.44 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

