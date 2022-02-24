POCO prepares to launch its first smartwatch

Xiaomi has new plans for POCO. If first it was the parent brand and later Redmi that incorporated smart watches, now it is the turn of POCO and its first smartwatch.

This first smart watch from POCO has been certified in the Russian entity EEC under the model number M2131W1. A certification that also confirms that it will reach the global market.

This certification does not offer many details of the specifications that we can expect from POCO’s first smartwatch. However, what it does confirm is that will be manufactured by 70maia Xiaomi ecosystem company.

Probably the first smartwatch from POCO be a low performance gadget designed to enter the niche of low-priced smartwatches. A gap that Redmi currently occupies with some of his models.

We also do not have an approximate date of when it will arrive. It probably won’t take long to find out, next week POCO will present its first smartphone for this year.

