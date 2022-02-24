PlayStation Plus March: download Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and 3 other titles

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

After leaks about PlayStation Plus this morning, Sony decided to reveal the official list of games that users of the service will be able to get at no additional cost next month. There is good news, as subscribers will be able to get attractive titles.

The leaked information turned out to be accurate, but there is a surprise that few expected: March will offer a total of 4 games as part of PlayStation Plus. That’s right, Sony is giving away an additional bonus game that players won’t want to miss out on.

Find out: Is that you, Xbox Game Pass? PlayStation Now will receive this day 1 game

What games will PlayStation Plus offer in March?

Through the PlayStation blog, it was confirmed that from next month PlayStation Plus users will be able to enjoy the races of Team Sonic Racing and the futuristic action of ghostrunner in its version for PlayStation 5.

Surprisingly, there is another game that did not appear in the service’s most recent leak. We refer to ARK: Survival Evolved, which can also be downloaded at no additional cost. The announcements do not end there, because there is an extra game.

We refer to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, standalone release of the saga’s cooperative multiplayer experience. All of the aforementioned games will be available for download starting March 1.

PlayStation Plus games for March: 🦖 Ark: Survival Evolved

🏎️ Team Sonic Racing

🤖 Ghostrunner And one more thing… pic.twitter.com/2KuYWQE0zN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

You can still get February’s PS Plus games

We recommend that you do not miss the opportunity and get the PlayStation Plus games of February. You have very little time left to add them to your collection, because you will have until February 28 to get EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure and Planet Coaster: Console Edition.

In case you missed it: Is that you, Xbox Game Pass? PlayStation Now will receive this day 1 game

Find all the news related to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and their upcoming games at this link. On this page you will find more information about PlayStation Plus.

Related video: PlayStation paid $3.6 billion for Bungie