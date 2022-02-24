physical transformation of the WWE star

And the transformation of former WWE star Enzo Amore? The fighter is unrecognizable after showing his physical change on networks.

Former WWE star Enzo Amore looks pretty unrecognizable after showing off his new physique online… What a transformation! The controversial wrestler, currently performing under the ring name nZo, looks nothing like the overweight, unmuscular man who worked for Vince McMahon’s promotion.

the grappler broke into NXT in 2013 as a hefty heavyweight and teamed with the much larger Big Cass, now known as CaZXL, who was undoubtedly the one who accumulated the muscle of the two. The pair rose to prominence on the WWE brand and were called up to the main roster in 2016, where they triumphed thanks to their microphone skills, before splitting up a year later to pursue singles careers.

nZo managed just fine on his own despite his small stature, as he became Cruiserweight Champion by beating British AEW superstar Pac, formerly known as Neville, and became the face of 205 Live. However, the impetuous and rude fighter of 35 years got into trouble backstage during his final days in WWE; The straw that broke the camel’s back was in 2018, when he finally got out of the most important ring in wrestling.

The wrestler then went on to pursue a career in the rap world, but eventually returned to professional wrestling and has now reunited with CaZXL. Of course, it seems that nZo’s career has reached a very interesting point, since He is posting many videos on his Instagram looking absolutely powerful with a new image that is more like a bodybuilder.

And this new look will be on display for all to see on March 27 for Northeast Wrestling. That’s when nZo teams up with CaZXL to take on the reunited Hardy Boyz.

