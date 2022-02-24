Phantom Trigger will have an anime series — Kudasai

On the official site for the multimedia franchise of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The production of an anime adaptation in television series format was announced. As in the two feature films already produced, Bibury Animation Studios handles animation production. The statement makes it clear that it is not a new adaptation, but that the parts produced to date of the film project will be converted into a series for television (as happened recently with Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen).

The production of feature films is part of a fundraising campaign carried out in camp fire, and whose goal is to adapt to anime all volumes of the original visual novels, that is, all eight. Each one is programmed to last an average of 60 minutes and adapt a volume. The first two films, simply titled as Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The Animationwere released in March 2019 in theaters in Japan, while the third, titled as Grisaia: Phantom Trigger The Animation – Stargazerpremiered in November 2020.

Synopsis for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger

Following the Heath Oslo incident, the existence of the US-Japanese anti-terrorist organization CIRS has become public knowledge. CIRS has been rebuilt from the ground up, and its most covert functions have been turned over to a new agency: SORD (Social Ops, Research & Development). SORD’s goal is to train a new generation of agents to defend the country from future threats. To do this, the organization has created a series of schools throughout the country. Mihama Academy, more or less abandoned after its abrupt closure, has been given a new purpose as one of those “specialized training schools”.

This new incarnation of Mihama Academy welcomes a diverse group of students, who work to hone their unusual skills every day, sometimes on the job. Mihama now entrusts the misfit girls who attend her with weapons and live ammunition. Heedless of their own safety, these students are repeatedly drawn into dangerous extrajudicial missions, all for the good of the kingdom.

Source: Official site

© Frontwing