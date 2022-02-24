‘Percy Jackson’ is already immersed in its production, it begins with camera tests and plans to shoot in the summer

Rick Riordan is being more than generous. The author of the books on which ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ is based, a new television adaptation that we will see on Disney +, He does not stop updating his fans regarding a production that is already taking its first steps. With photos, possible dates, locations and great detail, Riordan says that he has already traveled to Vancouver (Canada), the city where the series will be filmed.

“The ‘Percy Jackson’ production team has just settled into one of the corners of the huge Mammoth Studios complex, and they are already immersed in the construction of the sets that are going to be used. We are next to ‘Shogun’, so I hope that at some point we can organize a lunch break with a fight between our demigods and their samurais. (Okay, that probably won’t happen, but one can dream)”.

“After touring the sets, we explored the ‘Percy’ production offices, where prep work is taking place, and met our costume designer Tish Monaghan, who I was reading the illustrated edition of ‘The Lightning Thief’ to brainstorm in order to plan the characterizations. We also met Dan Hennah, our production designer, whose team is busy creating the visual world that ‘Percy’ will move in.”.

Riordan adds that he and his wife, also involved in the project, wanted to take advantage of the visit to reacquaint themselves with the city, ahead of a shoot that would start next summer with James Bobin (‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’) directing. Said author of the adventures of the young demigods will thus be more than involved in the series, combining his work as executive producer, with that of screenwriter, at least for the first episode, which he writes together with Jon Steinberg.

As for the casting…

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ isn’t wasting time searching for the actors who are going to play its leads either, in fact, Riordan reveals, Camera tests are already being done to see if there is chemistry between the candidates.

“We’ve brought together different combinations of young actors who we had identified as interesting candidates for the roles of Percy, Annabeth and Grover, and asked them to read scenes together to see how they interacted. It was exciting, and although we have not yet made any decisions, the process is progressing well. Seeing these actors take on the roles in person made me appreciate once again how talented and capable young people can be when given the chance to shine.”.

At the moment the ‘Percy’ team would be focusing on the leading trio played by Brandon T. Jackson, Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario, so the signing of the secondary will have to wait. In this regard, will Disney consider the possibility of having Lerman for the role of Poseidon?