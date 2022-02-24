Paulina Dávila dances to the wild rhythm of reggaeton

“Everything happened in a pandemic, I was in Mexico and this project gave me the option of returning to the country with a large and ambitious project, in which there were many people that I admire, such as director Simón Brand. The casting was virtual, there were delays due to covid issues. They bet on me and I couldn’t feel happier. I was at the beginning of 2021, after more than a year without coming to Colombia, and we started shooting.

“They told me that it was a series about two dancers from two different worlds and how those two worlds come together through dance, art and reggaeton, which personally is a genre that I like a lot and that I feel that it has raised its face so much for the country. It is a subject that has not been much explored since the series and the cinema.

“It is a moment in which life is telling me that I am doing things well, that I am on the right track. The way this year started is a great incentive to continue and that makes me very happy, ”the actress told EL COLOMBIANO from Hollywood, in one of the recording breaks.

The last two years for Paulina have been full of emotions and great news, first as protagonists of the series Wild rythm which premieres in a couple of weeks on Netflix and for his participation in Los Angeles in a production starring Sofía Vergara, about drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

Paulina was born in Medellín, grew up in Santa Marta and graduated in Visual Arts in Bogotá. Her wandering through different cities took her to Mexico, where she consolidated a career in acting, a path that she began in Colombia.

It’s one thing to dance reggaeton at the disco to dance it in a movie…

“I have never had to work so much and so hard for a project. I grew up with reggaeton, which has been very close to my life, and although I feel that I dance well, I never imagined the level of demand and rigor that this character required. We work with dancers who have dedicated their entire lives to this art and keeping up with them was very complex. It was like learning a new language, not just one, but several, because my character Antonia comes from a more classical world and she must reinvent herself and inhabit and learn another genre.

It was one of the biggest challenges I’ve had in my life, I cried, I screamed, I got frustrated, but it was very gratifying and it taught me a lot, because beyond the fact that the body is my work tool, dancers have another level of communication with their body”.

How was it working face to face with Greeicy?

“Sharing with her was a challenge, she is a very good colleague and from the project a very beautiful friendship was built, she was always there for whatever I needed, among all the colleagues there was a lot of solidarity and support. Greeicy taught me a lot in every sense of the word, we shared for seven months. I learned a lot from her side. We encouraged each other and pushed each other forward in this project, because we are both very perfectionists.”

And how is the project about Griselda Blanco, with Sofía Vergara, progressing?

“I can say very little, the truth is that it is a dream project, I am fulfilling a lifelong dream of working in the United States, with a very talented team. It is reaping the fruits of the hard work of recent years.

It is a completely different challenge. I work to experience these emotions, these moments, acting is something addictive, which forces you to renew yourself.

I am working with Sofía Vergara, directed by Colombian Andy Báez, someone I admire a lot. I think that if at the age of eight they had told me that this was going to happen in my future, I don’t know what would have happened, I don’t know if I would have been able to digest it. It’s the dream I’ve had since I was a child, so I couldn’t ask for more right now.”

Have you spent much of your career abroad, how complex was that process?

“This work and this process is very intermittent, but I never thought of throwing in the towel, of stepping aside, I always felt very enthusiastic about what I do, but I did have moments when I saw that the situation was getting very difficult, that my dreams and goals are shrinking, but I never gave up. This is a race in which you must learn to handle frustration, to understand the no”.

Character

Paulina personifies Antonia, a perfectionist woman who has dedicated her whole life to dancing and belongs to the El Royal academy, one of the most prestigious in the country. Trained as a professional dancer, she must seek her identity through music and, of course, dance. The production is directed by Simón Brand and the musical supervision is by Santiago Uribe. The cast includes Martina, the dangerous one, Juan Manuel Guilera, Cristina Warner and Alejandro Buitrago.