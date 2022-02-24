Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’: The Wild Years | Review by Pedro Adrian Zuluaga

The wait is over for the premiere of ‘Licorice Pizza’, one more pearl from the exciting filmography of Paul Thomas Anderson, and the sure star of the next installment of the Oscar Awards. A film-mixture in which various cinematographic traditions coexist, revisited by a mischievous heir.

“Play with the imagination and do it with ferocity and joy.” These words, apparently, were said by director Paul Thomas Anderson to actor Bradley Cooper on the set of Licorice Pizza. In this film, Cooper plays Jon Peters, hairdresser, producer and partner of one of the great movie stars of the 1970s: actress and singer Barbra Streisand. Alana and Gary, the two young protagonists of Licorice Pizza, they arrive at the Streisand-Peters mansion to deliver the latest novelty of the season – the water mattresses – and find themselves involved in what is perhaps the most hilarious and bizarre scene in a film that is all about happy chaos, a elegy to the freedom to create and imagine worlds better than life.

Más de Pedro Adrián Zuluaga: ‘Benedetta’ de Paul Verhoeven: una blasfemia cansada

Imagination, ferocity and joy are three words that capture very well, not only this paradigmatic scene, but the whole spirit of the latest film by the director of Boogie nights and Magnolia. And they could also be applied to the American cinema of the 1970s, those fierce years of the new hollywood to which Paul Thomas Anderson returns again and again, as if the holy grail of creativity, self-confidence and rebellion were in them.

It was directors like Scorsese, Robert Altman, Mike Nichols, Bob Rafelson or Peter Bogdanovich who injected energy into a dilapidated Hollywood and took the sky by storm, in some cases breaking the classic story with often dark films and, in others, with narratives that generated a new consensus at the box office as Shark by Steven Spielberg or starwars by George Lucas. That New Hollywood was actually dual or capable of unfolding into multiple variants.

But it’s not just the 1970s that he embodies in Licorice Pizza. The film revisits earlier traditions such as the screwballcomedy, a genre of wacky comedies that flourished in the 1930s and 1940s with energetic female characters, sparkling dialogue and love affairs. All these features are present in Licorice Pizza but filtered by permanent nods to the cinema of the seventies, which in many films had pessimistically deconstructed the topic of “boy meets girl”.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film brings back that constitutive utopia that founds modern societies: the possibility of love. And of a teenage love. In this way, other traditions are accepted: the narratives of coming-of-age and romantic comedies. Licorice Pizza accompanies the gradual mutual discovery of Alana (performed by Alana Haim, music with appearances in music videos by the director) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman, son of the great actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman). She is 25 and he is 15. Groping, seduction, rejection, meeting. All the chemistry and physics of friendship and love go through this couple in the context of a seventies California rebuilt as a dream machine of bright colors, but also of frustrations.

También de Pedro Adrián Zuluaga: ‘Madres paralelas’ de Pedro Almodóvar: el origen revelado

From that center of the film that are Alana and Gary, from their endearing clumsiness and inadequacy, from that adolescent malaise that apparently ensures today better than anything else the approval of a film, from that center –I say– hang other stories and characters. minors that give rise to appearances by celebrities such as the singer Tom Waits, who plays Rex Blau –an eccentric film director– or Sean Penn, in the role of an actor in pathetic trances and who is a tribute to the mythical William Holden. The other “excess” of the film is a soundtrack full of songs that guarantee immediate sentimental attachment.

Groping, seduction, rejection, meeting. All the chemistry and physics of friendship and love go through this couple in the context of a seventies California rebuilt as a dream machine of bright colors, but also of frustrations.

Although the excrescences that are born in the film are funny in themselves, at times they also look like samples of meaningless virtuosity, something rare in the cinema of a director who was capable of making major works such as Bloody oil or the ghost thread. In front of them, Licorice Pizza it is a fun, welcome and very enjoyable due to its tenderness and warmth, but without the stature of other almost perfect pieces of one of the filmss most passionate of contemporary American cinema.

Like the Tarantino of once upon a time in hollywood, Anderson is fascinated by the excess of the time, of a city –Los Angeles– and its cinema. Both are heirs who would never give up a legacy that constitutes them; but they have decided to face it with a mixture of candor, irony, disenchantment, melancholy and mischief.

Puede interesarle de Pedro Adrián Zuluaga: ‘La isla de Bergman’: bailar con los fantasmas

In addition to the film itself, something very indicative of Licorice Pizza They are the reactions it has provoked. The connection of our time with lost adolescence, or with the cultural products that make this loss manifest, deserves consideration and study. Why so much nostalgia for those times when we were generally very unhappy? Perhaps the desire to reconnect with the clumsiness of the past frees us for a while from the failures of adulthood and seriousness.