Paul McCartney Designed Emma Stone’s Heartwarming Tattoo

Paul McCartney and Emma Stone have a touching relationship that few know about. When the easy one The actor asked the former Beatle for a favor to design his tattoo, Paul was quick to respond. He took the time to design Stone’s tattoo, and it has a special meaning that is even attached to it.

Stone later returned the favor by collaborating on a special project. She starred in the music video for Paul’s song, “Who Cares.”

Paul McCartney and Emma Stone | Ricky Vigil/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paul McCartney designed Emma Stone’s tattoo

In 2010, Stone spoke with David Letterman about getting heartwarming tattoos with his mother to help celebrate his mother being cancer-free. His mother’s favorite song is “Blackbird” by The Beatles. So Stone had a great idea. She called Paul himself and asked if he would design the tattoos. The perks of being in show business.

“We’ve never gotten tattoos before and probably never will again,” Stone told Letterman (per Us Weekly). “Two years ago tomorrow, he was diagnosed with breast cancer and now he’s out of the woods, which is amazing.

“My mom’s favorite song is ‘Blackbird’ by Paul McCartney, and it’s also my favorite song. I wrote a letter to Paul McCartney asking him to draw two little bird legs, because he wrote the song, and yesterday he sent them to me.”

Stone explained that he had previously met Paul with his zombie land co-star Woody Harrelson. The actors visited the former Beatle at his house and he cooked for them.

“We went to Paul McCartney’s house and he made us veggie burgers,” he recalled. “He was so good. But can you imagine if I said, ‘Well, the burgers were a little [overcooked]?’”

Still, Stone was so grateful that Paul helped her. “Paul McCartney custom tattoos. Isn’t that wild? she said. “He’s a good guy”.

Stone got a tattoo on his wrist, but he’s not exactly happy with it these days.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/rtzCPSM0720?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Paul McCartney and Billy Connolly Have a Long-Running Inside Joke Involving Christmas Cards

Stone says his tattoo has gotten bigger

Ten years after getting the tattoo, Stone told Jimmy Fallon that it had somehow gotten bigger. He said his entire family got the tattoo. So it’s not just a touching connection between her and her mom.

His tattoo, which started out as thin bird legs, has swollen for some reason. Stone is under the impression that he will eventually bleed out into a black stain on his wrist.

Still, Stone appreciates what Paul did for her so much that she returned the favor in 2018.

Paul asked Stone to appear in his music video for ‘Who Cares’

In 2018, Paul and Stone starred together in Paul’s music video for “Who Cares,” an anti-bullying song from his album. egypt station. Stone also took dance lessons for the video.

Paul plays a hypnotist who tries to help Stone with his feelings by using a spinning whirlpool and a metronome. Suddenly, Stone enters a Beatles-esque fantasy world in which she is a clown-like magician’s assistant dressed in black-and-white and multicolored makeup. As Stone continues to get beaten up over several rounds, Paul sings, “Who cares? Do.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/7WOb6ePqjIE?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Eric Clapton Said Paul McCartney Ate a Humble Cake During Concert for George

“My hope is that if there are kids out there who are being bullied, and there are… maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might think it’s not that bad,” Paul said in a statement (per Rolling Stone). “[They might think] which is the kind of thing you can deal with, laugh at, and get by on.”

Paul also spread his message by partnering with the nonprofit organization Creative Visions in a campaign that used the hashtag #WhoCaresIDo.

Taylor Swift actually inspired Paul to write the song. Paul told the BBC: “I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship with her young fans and how she’s kind of a sisterly thing. And I imagined myself talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do they intimidate you? So I’m like, ‘Who cares about idiots? Who cares about all this? Who cares about you? Okay I will.'”

So, it seems like Paul and Stone will always be there for each other. Collaborative friendships in show business are the best.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Still Gets Emotional Over His Song To John Lennon, ‘Dear Friend’