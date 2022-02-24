Paul McCartney Designed Emma Stone’s Heartwarming Tattoo

Paul McCartney and Emma Stone have a touching relationship that few know about. When the easy one The actor asked the former Beatle for a favor to design his tattoo, Paul was quick to respond. He took the time to design Stone’s tattoo, and it has a special meaning that is even attached to it.

Stone later returned the favor by collaborating on a special project. She starred in the music video for Paul’s song, “Who Cares.”

