Oscar 2017: Denzel Washington (‘Fences’): “I’ve always liked to see others doing well” – Movie News

Based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, the film is nominated for four Oscars on February 26. Premiere this Friday!

fences (February 24 in theaters), starring and directed by Denzel Washington, is one of the Oscar nominated films with options for four statuettes: Best Picture, Best Actor for Washington, Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis and Best Adapted Screenplay. SensaCine has been able to speak in Los Angeles (USA) with its director -who also plays the role of Troy Maxson-, who told us about playwright and Pulitzer August Wilsonof the original representation and even of the six months that he was without sleep while enjoying seeing his actors doing it well.

Set in Pittsburgh in the 1950s, fences It is about the figure of Troy Maxon (Denzel Washington), a worker in the city’s waste and urban cleaning service who dreams of driving his own truck. In the past He was about to succeed as a professional baseball player, but his dream was twisted because, at that time, the first division did not accept black players. Now he has to settle for a humble life, in the company of his wife Rose (Violet Davis).

“It’s like life”

Does the film represent the failure of the american dream? “The beautiful thing about August and about fences is that it is not so simple. It’s like life,” Washington reasons of his third behind-the-scenes movie. “If we searched simply for: “Oh, this is it!” or “Oh, it’s that”… You won’t find it because it’s not just this or that. It’s this and that, and this, and that, and this […] He is a brilliant writer who is on another level, and it has been a privilege and an honor to have been able to participate in bringing the story to the big screen.”

Russell Horsnby, jovan adepo and Mykelti Williamsonamong others, complete the cast, and the two-time Oscar winner (glory times, Training day) comments that he has been passionate about directing them. “I’ve always liked to see others doing well. I’ve been lucky in my career; I’ve had a lot of success…and I’m grateful for that. But to be asked to handle this great material, that it can help these actors however little that is and consummate what the paper wants, what the paper asks for […] It was not difficult. It was long. I didn’t sleep for about six months. But now I can rest assured that I did my best for August Wilson.” Don’t miss the official trailer below.