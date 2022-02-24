OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro

The new OPPO Find X5 series is here, consisting of the two most advanced smartphones that OPPO has launched to date.

As planned, OPPO today presented to the world its new family of mobile badgeformed by the OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Pro. The new terminals are based on last year’s models, and introduce interesting improvements in sections such as camera, processor, or display.

Both devices are aimed at the high-end segment, because they have the latest advances at a technical level. However, it is possible to find important differences between both deviceswhich we will review in more detail below.

OPPO Find X5, all the information

OPPO Find X5 Characteristics Dimensions 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7mm

196 grams Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED

Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels)

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

HDR

Crystal Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Octa-Core, 1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.80GHz, Kryo 680, 5nm, 64-bit) RAM 8GB LPDDR5 OS ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 cameras rear:

-Sony IMX766 50 MP f/1.8, 10-bit, 6P Lens, OIS, AF

– Sony IMX766 50 MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, 10-bit, 7P lens, macro mode

-13 MP f/2.4 telephoto, 5P Lens, 5X hybrid zoom, 20X digital

Frontal:

– Sony IMX615 32MP f/2.4 Battery 5000mAh

SuperVOOC 80W fast charging

wireless charging Others – Fingerprint reader on the screen

– USB 3.1 Type C

– Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

– nanoSIM + eSIM

– IP54 protection against water and dust

-NPU MariSilicon X connectivity -Bluetooth 5.2

– Wi-Fi 6

-NFC

– 5G

The OPPO Find X5 is the “basic” model of this family. Although, looking at his technical sheet, the truth is that he has rather little basic. It’s about a device with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120 hertz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen, like that of its older brother, has a pronounced curvature on its sides and has a 10-bit color depth, as well as being compatible with HDR10 + and covered by Gorilla Glass Victus.

His rear is made of glass with a matt finishwith a slight elevation that shapes the camera module, made up of three different sensors. two of them are Sony IMX766 50 megapixel, used for the main and ultra wide angle cameras. For its part, the third sensor has 13 megapixels and is built by Samsung. It is a camera telephoto with hybrid zoom up to five times.

Under the hood of the OPPO Find X5 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processorQualcomm’s flagship for last year, associated with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Equip a 5000 mAh capacity battery with support for 80W fast charging and wireless charging.

The device arrives with android 12 inside, a version customized by ColorOS in its version 12.12.

OPPO Find X5 Pro, all the information

OPPO Find X5 Pro Characteristics Dimensions 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm

218 grams Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO

Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels)

Refresh rate up to 120 Hz

HDR

Crystal Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Octa-Core, 1x 3.0 GHz + 3x 2.5 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz, Adreno 730, 4nm, 64-Bit) RAM 12GB LPDDR5 OS ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Storage 256GB UFS 3.1 cameras rear:

-Sony IMX766 50 MP f/1.8, 10-bit, 6P Lens, OIS, AF

– Sony IMX766 50 MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, 10-bit, 7P lens, macro mode

-13 MP f/2.4 telephoto, 5P Lens, 5X hybrid zoom, 20X digital

Frontal:

– Sony IMX615 32MP f/2.4 Battery 5000mAh

SuperVOOC 80W fast charging

wireless charging Others – Fingerprint reader on the screen

– USB 3.1 Type C

– Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

– nanoSIM + eSIM

– IP68 protection against water and dust

-NPU MariSilicon X connectivity -Bluetooth 5.2

– Wi-Fi 6

-NFC

– 5G

The most advanced version of the Find X5 family has several similarities with respect to the “basic” model. The OPPO Find X5 Pro follows the same aesthetic lines, but adds a rear part built in glass with a ceramic effectwith a glossy finish available in white or black.

Again, the triple rear camera is once again the great protagonist of design. Not only because of its layout, but also because in the module you can read the serigraphy of one of the great novelties of this family of devices: the inclusion of the NPU MariSilicon Xresponsible for implementing photographic functions based on artificial intelligence.

This system is headed by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with 1/1.56″ sensor size, f/1.7 aperture, and 10-bit color depth. Equip a optical image stabilizer and has a field of view of 80 degrees.

The secondary camera uses the same Sony sensor, but has an f/2.2 aperture and is associated with a ultra wide angle lens. Finally, a 13 megapixel camera with hybrid zoom up to five times.

Another novelty of this camera system is the partnership with Swedish photography specialist Hasselbladwith the aim of developing a natural color profile capable of raising the level of the photographic experience with this pair of devices.

the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is the big difference between the OPPO Find X5 Pro and the Find X5. Beyond that, we continue to find the 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage UFS 2.1. Also, the battery has 5000mAh capacity and supports 80W wired fast charging.

In addition to that, the screen of this model it has a larger diagonal, with 6.7 inches. It’s about a panel type AMOLED LTPO with Quad HD+ resolution, capable of varying its refresh rate between 10 and 120 hertz.

Price of the OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro

Being the new OPPO flagships, the Find X5 and X5 Pro should have a price according to their position. And so it is.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro 5G will be available in the pre-purchase period until March 14 for 1,299 euros together with an exclusive pack consisting of: OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones, AirVOOC TM 45W wireless charger and a protective case.

The OPPO Find X5 5G is available in the pre-purchase period until March 14 for 999 euros, together with an exclusive pack consisting of: OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones and a protective case.

