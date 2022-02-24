one of Samsung’s 5G beasts plummets 121 euros

Samsung’s smartphone brings you closer to the high end, has cutting-edge features and a great discount.

You can take one of the best Samsung mid-range with a discount on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G continues to fall and is at one of the lowest prices we have seen, only 327 euros. We are talking about its global version, which arrives together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you will not lack space. In addition, with Amazon Prime you can enjoy fast and free shipping.

the korean mobile brings you closer to what the best devices of the firm offer, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22. Of course there are differences, but you get some of the best qualities of Samsung devices, such as a beautiful design, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a powerful chip and 4 cameras that do a good job. For less than 330 euros, it is a very interesting purchase.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at a discount

The Samsung smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The Korean firm is one of the top references in the multimedia world, This Galaxy A52s 5G has a colorful and very fluid screen. It may be the best place to enjoy series, movies and games.

Under its chassis lives the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the chips of the North American Qualcomm. As we have said, in this offer comes together 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. He is very well accompanied. You will not miss any power, it is capable of moving the applications you want without problems, from heavy games to those apps you use every day.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

The main camera of this Galaxy reaches 64 megapixels, but it is not alone. We met with 4 sensors in totalare accompanied by a wide angle of 12 megapixels, a macro sensor of 5 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The battery of the Galaxy A52s 5G reaches up to 4,500mAh and enjoy a 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. As its name indicates, we are talking about a 5G deviceif your city is compatible you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You have been able to verify it, the Samsung mobile arrives with top features and a very tempting price. It offers an experience that brings you closer to the best Samsung terminals, an experience that you will not be able to give up when you get used to it. It has dropped a lot in price, keep in mind that it is difficult to find it below 330 eurosIt is a purchase you will not regret.

