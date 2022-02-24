Now Leonardo DiCaprio will produce his own champagne, of course, organic

When Leonardo Dicaprio accepted his Oscar for The Revenant, added a message to his litany of thanks: “Climate change is real, it’s happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we must work collectively and stop procrastinating,” he said. And for the last film project he teamed up with the director Adam McKay for the climate change allegory Don’t Look Upwhere he plays a scientist trying to warn the world about Earth’s impending doom.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO RAISES $12 MILLION FOR A FOOD FUND

You could dismiss that as a lot of Hollywood bragging, but Leonardo DiCaprio has also been putting his money where his mouth is, investing in companies with green missions. The latter is the centuries-old brand of champagne Telmontwhich announced a series of sustainability initiatives last year.

Leonardo DiCaprio invests in champagne

Telmont announced that it wanted to convert its entire property to organic farming by 2025 (72 percent of its property was organically farmed as of last summer). He’s simplified his packaging by ditching the champagne convention of gift boxes while also switching to green glass that’s 100 percent recyclable.

The house is also switching to renewable energy sources, including solar power for its on-site operations and relies on electric vehicles on the property. It wants to be more carbon-conscious in logistics, so it’s choosing freight providers by looking at the score of Corporate Social Responsibility of companies, introduced in France in 2017 under the Corporate Obligation and Surveillance Law.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Telmont follows a series of investments in companies focused on sustainability. In recent years, he has endorsed Beyond Meatthe brand of vegan snacks Hippeas and solar energy company kingo, which brings clean energy to rural areas of the world. And his investment rides the wave of celebrity-endorsed wine and spirits ranging from Cameron Diaz’s “clean” wine company to The Rock’s best-selling tequila. As it happens, Leonardo DiCaprio was able to find a drink that aligned with his environmental mission.

And it’s a shrewd move for Telmont, which has been trying to grow its distribution networks outside of France ever since Remy Cointreau acquired it.

In the US, the bubbly is currently available in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, and now they can move a few more bottles in those markets with a superstar like Leonardo DiCaprio associated with the brand.

Though Telmont shouldn’t expect the actor to promote champagne to his 52.4 million Instagram followers. That space is reserved for news about melting glaciers and the breeding habits of endangered Tasmanian devils.

Note previously published in Robb Report USA.