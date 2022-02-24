Nine perfect strangers: we already saw it and we tell you why to do it

What happens here is that it reminds us of the terror of seeing ourselves vulnerable, of being recognized for who we are and of having our deepest fears and insecurities revealed. No one wants to be exposed to others, but Nine Perfect Strangers it does that for each character, showing wounds, traumas and much more that would give anyone in their right mind an anxiety attack.

It’s a horror based on the most real and common human fears, and when you add the elements that Masha and all her guests are hiding something (and that Tranquillum’s holistic method has a little illegal detail), then you have the thriller. crazier than you can imagine.

Mystery, mystery and more mystery

From the beginning you’re going to wonder what the hell is going on here?, and you’re going to keep doing it with each chapter.

The series does not show you everything at once, little by little the clues, the dark secrets and the big problem that Masha has to face now are revealed. Nothing is that easy or simple and the best part is that you are going to start suspecting everyone.

Someone wants to destroy Masha and her sanctuary, but we don’t know who, many have a reason and a good opportunity to achieve it, but, being based on a novel by Liane Moriarty (a kind of Christie Agatha modern), you can be sure that the end is going to be explosive and that things are probably not as you imagine them at the beginning.

A brutal cast with nine perfect strangers (more well known)

Nicole Kidman she is the leader of Tranquillum House and she is almost like a cult leader, but she is not alone here, she is accompanied Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto as its two most important employees.

Furthermore, the new strangers are made up of Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Asher Keddie, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. Some of them arrive alone, others as a couple or as a family, but all of them have wounds that they seek to heal, traumas that do not leave them alone and stories that are much more complicated than they appear.