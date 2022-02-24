Nicole Kidman: this is her luxurious ranch in Australia

Nicole Kidman She has forged an impressive and, in short, a very long career in the world of acting, because thanks to her innumerable participations in great films and series, today she is one of the most recognized and prestigious actresses in all Hollywood. And it is that due to his impeccable acting skills he has won numerous awards, as well as countless nominations and of course this year is no exception because Nicole Kidman is found again 2022 Oscar nominee for her great portrayal of Lucille Ball in the film Being The Ricardos.

Certainly, Nicole Kidman She has achieved success after success throughout her professional career, however, the nominations and awards are not the only triumphs that the actress boasts. Since she has made her way into the world of real estate with this incredible ranch in her name, she has made it clear more than once through her social networks how delighted and proud to be the owner of this amazing property.

Once again Nicole Kidman, shows her great acting skills and that thanks to them she has achieved a nomination at The Oscars 2022. Axelle – Bauer-Griffin / Getty images

New South Wales

Oscar-nominated actress, acquired this amazing property in New South Wales, Australia. Which is one of the states that offers an immense diversity of nature, from an incredible tropical jungle, waterfalls, mountains full of vegetation, snow-capped mountains and beautiful beaches. which they made Nicole Kidman immediately became the owner of this amazing sanctuary surrounded by nature.

Gregorian style

Nicole Kidman she became the owner of this large ranch in 2008, valued at 4.5 million dollars. The great property has 44 hectares that are occupied between its extensive garden and the ranch. Built in 1878 of gregorian stylein which its main element is the impeccable symmetry and balance that exists both outside and inside the property.

The main facade has an access layout in the center and the same number of windows on both sides of it. Brick, wood and stone are the materials that make up this construction presented in neutral and white tones.