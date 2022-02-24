NFTs Make Millions For Famous Crypto Fans, But The Rest Of Us Should Watch Out

ads

Celebrity endorsement is as old as the celebrity itself. Some are triumphs that remain well-known after decades: think of Jane Fonda’s workout, which has outlasted many of her movies since its 1982 video release, or George Foreman’s grill. Many people who bought the Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine, which launched in 1994 under his name, would have no idea he was a boxer.

But not all support is a guarantee of quality. Countless celebrities and influencers have marketed dubious wellness products, gadgets, gambling sites, and more to their fans.

So we could be forgiven for feeling cautious when we now see Oscar winners and sports heroes, from Reese Witherspoon to John Terry, promoting the latest online innovation: NFT.

The result of your support has been a huge boost in the popularity of online collectibles. One range of NFTs, called Bored Apes Yacht Club, involves 10,000 custom images of cartoon apes, each with a unique combination of features per algorithm. The apes now trade for an average of $310,000 each, making the total collection worth more than $3 billion.

Major brands have been attracted by this get-rich-quick opportunity, especially in sports. Video game maker EA Sports, which produces the market-leading soccer title Fifa, has committed to NFTs, while the NBA basketball league is selling “top shot” NFTs, short clips of players scoring on games, sold in offline trading card style packs. .

What is an NFT? NFT is short for Non-Fungible Token. Like Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, they operate on the blockchain, in effect an unalterable public record of who owns what online. But while bitcoins, like pound coins, are very similar to each other (meaning they are “fungible”), each NFT is unique, like a work of art. The idea behind NFTs is to make it possible to own the “original” of something on the Internet. Anyone can copy any normal digital image, a gif or a jpeg, simply by right-clicking and hitting “save as”. While the image of an NFT can also be copied like this, the theory is that no one can replicate the blockchain entry by saying their image is the original, like having the original Mona Lisa instead of a print bought from the Louvre store. Like physical art, there is little intrinsic value in NFTs beyond what a buyer is willing to pay.

Former Chelsea player John Terry has been promoting his own cartoon ape NFT series (Photo: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

All the top football clubs in England are said to be considering selling NFTs. So it’s no wonder the Premier League made a legal intervention to stop John Terry, the former England defender, including an image of his trophy in his own NFT series of 9999 cartoon primates, the “Ape Kids Club”, who has been promoting online with the support of other players.

Even Melania Trump got in on the act, selling an NFT of a hat she had worn as US First Lady as part of a “Head of State Collection.” The sale appeared to have raised around $180,000, until Bloomberg News suggested the collection may have been purchased from Melania Trump’s own online wallet, indicating that she (or her representatives) had purchased it from herself. same.

As the Trump auction suggests, all is not as it seems in the world of NFTs, where scams abound. People sometimes steal the copyrighted work of real, often dead, artists and list them as NFTs, meaning the buyer just ends up owning a receipt on the blockchain that they falsely say they own. the digital rights of the image.

Sometimes algorithmically generated art series don’t bother to make each one unique, but simply put images together and sell them for a profit before people know it.

Hackers see NFT collectors as high-value targets: someone using a Bored Ape avatar is indicating that they have at least $300,000 in assets stored on their computer. That’s well worth the hacking effort, and once the NFT is taken, there’s no obvious way within the system to get it back.

NFT marketplace OpenSea announced last weekend that it was investigating a “phishing attack” that cost 32 users a total of £1.25 million. Investors in the company include talent agency CAA, which represents actress Reese Witherspoon (who plans to adapt NFT into movies and TV shows) and talk show host Jimmy Fallon (who discussed his collection of NFTs with his co-owner Paris Hilton on the air recently).

Even when there are no deliberate wrongdoings, NFTs are not always as permanent as people might hope. Instead of recording which account owns which NFT directly on the blockchain, many of them simply store a web address, which means that if the platform that sold the NFT crashes or goes out of business, all the buyer is left with is a dead web address

The result is that NFTs have become immensely divisive: some see the future of digital property and a new age of technology, while others see nothing more than an online version of tulip mania, when the value of the fashionable plants and the contracts to buy them, began to skyrocket in 1634 before crashing in 1637.

Could this also be a bubble that will leave many buyers losing all their money? NFT and cryptocurrency trading remains unregulated and the government is considering cracking down.

Some celebrities have faced backlash. When cricketer Ben Stokes shared a pixelated caricature of himself in a blue helmet holding a bat, saying he had become a “honorary monkey” for another collection of NFTs, this time the Antisocial Ape Club, many of his Twitter followers ridiculed his endorsement.

“If you think I’m quoting”scamming people‘ in thanking a company for creating something that I MYSELF think is great, then you got it VERY WRONG,” Stokes replied, adding that he had devoted “six months of research” to NFTs.

Ben Stokes (right) hit back at critics after posting his custom NFT ape caricature on Twitter (Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty)

the financial times Writer Jemima Kelly has argued that it is “a little disgusting” that Damon, narrator of the documentary internal work about the 2008 financial crisis, he now appears in ads for crypto.com, which sells NFTs.

Previous New York Times Writer Nathaniel Popper takes the unusual position of appearing to believe both points of view, at least to some extent, laying out his position in a recent Twitter thread.

“Yes, the space is riddled with scams and I assume 95 to 99 percent will end in zero,” he says.

“But at the simplest level, NFTs have given me, for the first time, a visceral understanding of the most basic innovation of cryptocurrencies: what it means to digitally own a unique digital item… With NFTs you can own a digital item, carry move between different online ecosystems and do cool things with the item when you show you own it.”

For example, people can use the same image as wall art in The Sims, and then as his Twitter profile picture, and then again in some new metaverse world. It is this kind of use, rather than the get-rich-quick aspect, that Shiv Malik, CEO of online data company Pool, is interested in.

“Even most of the hardcore crypto people are now fed up with the hype around NFTs and the financialization of jpegs,” he says. “But in the end I can see NFTs embedded in everyday technology because they are a great way to record your own digital history. Want to prove you were in the 2022 FA Cup Final? Show me your NFT. Do you want an approved credit ID? It will be delivered to you as an NFT so you can show it to any bank.”

These uses can be exciting for those who are heavily involved in the NFT and blockchain movements, but the question is how many fans who see celebrity endorsements are weighing the benefits of NFT involvement in that way.

Since the world of NFT is riddled with scams, involves buying incredibly volatile assets in a way that amounts to gambling, and can make it a very attractive target for hackers, celebrities could easily expose their fans to financial risk. and substantial staff.

Analysis by Footprint Analytics last month found that celebrity-backed NFTs were the best performing in the market, suggesting that less sophisticated new entrants into the industry were keeping the sector hot. The phenomenon is by no means limited to American and British stars, with an NFT collection called Phanta Bear having its best performance last month thanks to heavy promotion by Taiwanese celebrities.

The truth is that celebrities have that money to risk and lose, or to get rich if they get in early enough. Snoop Dogg is rumored to have a collection of NFTs valued at over $20 million, but few of the rest of us have several hundred thousand dollars to risk on a picture of a monkey.

Generally speaking, unless you take advice on high-risk stock investing from a particular celebrity, it would be best not to take their advice on investing in NFTs, as it could all end in digital tears.

James Ball is the author of The System: Who Owns the Internet and How It Owns Us (£9.99, Bloomsbury)

