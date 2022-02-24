New selectivity: 2 exams for Medicine

The president of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine, Pablo Lara; and Luciana Nechifor, president of the State Council of Medicine Students.

The deans of the faculties of Medicine Spanish and the students of this branch of studies are in favor of, in addition to passing the Baccalaureate Evaluation for University Access (EBAU), a required specific test to enter the Medicine Degreein which it is evaluated if the student gathers not so much the knowledge, but the qualities to practice the profession.

It would be a specific test ‘similar’ to the one proposed by the Government to access the Teaching Degree and the Master’s Degree in Teacher Training. This exam aims to assess skills such as communicative competence and critical reasoning, as well as including aspects related to “attitudes and competences of the teaching profession included in the framework of professional teaching competences”. In such a way that it takes into account the capacities of the person for a certain profession, just as they ask for deans and medical students for yours.

The president of the National Conference of Deans of Spanish Faculties of Medicine, Pablo Laraexplained to Medical Writing that it is “timely” that in addition to the EBAU test (previously known as the Selectivity) take a specific test to access Medicine studies. Likewise, he also considers it “highly advisable” to establish a single calendar for enrollment of the student body in the Degree of Medicine at the national level. In other words, the deans want there to be no different dates at the time of enrollment and for all regions to have the same one.

For its part, the President of the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), Luciana Nechifor, considers “really interesting” establishing a specific test to enter the Degree is “really interesting”. In his opinion, “access to this university degree should not only assess knowledge from high schoolbut also the qualities of each person regarding that future profession”.



Selectivity Reform: how it affects Medicine

The Ministry of Education wants to change the current EBAU for a test less based on content and more similar to the exams of the Pisa report. Although it is for the moment a proposal with a view to implanting in 2024Medicine students are already analyzing it to see how it affects them.

“Some aspects seem positive to us, mainly the minor difference between autonomous communities, since it is something that we have been requesting for a long time. There are great differences that mean that access to all degrees, and specifically for Medicine, is not equitable 100 percent”, stated Nechifor. Another of the positive issues that the reform of the Selectivity will bring is that it favors competency-based learning and not in knowledge in a specific subject.

On this last point, the president of CEEM warns that care must be taken, “since it is supposed that this also exists in the university and then it does not happen like that, we continue with archaic learning systems in many faculties.” “We wouldn’t want it to be something that sounded great on paper and just will stay there“, has added.