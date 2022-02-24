Netflix: Meryl Streep did not stop improvising in “Don’t look up” (VIDEO)

Actress Meryl Streep wowed “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay with her “stunning” improvisation on the set of the Netflix film.

In a video shared by the streaming platform, the director confessed that Streep, who plays an American president in the style of Donald Trump, is so good at improvising that she had the initiative to work on several totally improvised ideas for the scene in the Oval Office of the White House where he takes a call with two astronomers.

“Every take we did with Meryl Streep, she improvised a different call,” McKay said, adding that she made “20 to 25 completely different, absurd phone calls” while filming the first Oval Office scene.

“She didn’t repeat anything,” he recalled, assuring that Meryl’s performance was “a kind of improvisational tour de force that I had never seen before.”

In addition, he revealed that: “I told Jonah [Hill]: ‘I don’t think I was capable of doing that. I don’t think I could do it. Maybe six or seven times.’ But she didn’t repeat herself once.”

The film broke viewing records in its first days of release, as according to Netflix, it was viewed for 152.29 million hours globally from December 27 to January 2.

With this figure, the film was positioned as the second most viewed globally in its first 28 days of release with 359 million 790 thousand hours of viewing, just below the Red Alert film.

In addition, critics perceive Don’t Look Up as a clear competitor for Oscar nominations from that production house, among which could be one for Meryl Streep as best supporting actress.