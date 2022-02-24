Mystery of Tutankhamun’s ‘alien’ dagger solved

The new study confirms that Tutankhamun’s dagger not only contains iron that came from space, it was also forged far from Egypt.

In 1923, the discovery of the hitherto best-preserved tomb of an Egyptian ruler caused a worldwide stir: Buried beneath a housing settlement in the Valley of the Kings, the tomb of tutankhamun not only catapulted the pharaoh to international fame, it also sparked an unusual interest in the West for Egyptology, while more than 5,000 pieces discovered inside They allowed to know more about the goldsmith techniques of the time and the brief reign of Tutankhamun.

Apart from the famous funerary mask bathed in gold and inlaid with semiprecious stones, one of the most intriguing pieces found inside the enclosure funeral is Tutankhamun’s daggera white weapon created from a thin sheet of iron, with a gold handle whose finishes show an unprecedented mastery of the technique for the time.

In the fourteenth century BC, when Tutankhamun ruled, even techniques for heating iron were not known until achieving its foundry, while the oldest trace of foundries of this metal does not appear until the sixth century BC in Egypt.

Hence, for decades, archaeologists suggested – without conclusive evidence – that the iron of the dagger was not native to Earthbut had an extraterrestrial origin.

Six years after X-ray analysis confirmed that the dagger’s material came from a meteorite and therefore has an extraterrestrial origina new study from the Chiba Institute of Technology in Japan, analyzed the chemical composition of the weapon after several visits to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in February 2020 and concluded that was not made in Egypt.

By analyzing the distribution of nickel on the dagger’s surface, the team revealed that the metal was heated to more than 800°C and less than 950°C from the existence of Widmanstatten patternsa type of elongated crystals that appear in the nickel present in meteoric iron that disappear when reaching 1,000 ºC.

This indication, coupled with the discovery of And that as the material used to fix the ornaments that accompany the gold hilt (a technique that did not appear in Egypt until the 4th century BC), allows us to affirm that Tutankhamun’s dagger was not forged in the Nile delta, but rather has a foreign origin.

The team relates the finding to one of the passages contained in the Amarna Lettersa set of clay tablets that account for diplomatic relations between Egypt and other states north of the Mediterranean coast: one of the tablets details how an ancient ruler of the kingdom of Mitanni (in present-day Syria) gave an iron dagger to Amenophis III, the grandfather of Tutankhamun who ruled Egypt two generations before him.

