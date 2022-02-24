Mr Kennedy also believes that The Undertaker should only present himself to the WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE and TNA wrestler Mr. Kennedy has appeared on Sportskeeda’s latest UnSKripted show, and Kennedy, who was quite popular on the wrestling scene in the mid-2000s, had time to talk about a popular topic in recent days, the inclusion of Undertaker in the WWE Hall of Fame of 2022. kennedywho was able to play some matches against Undertaker during his time on SmackDown, stated that El Fenomeno should be the only one featured in this year’s promotion. These were his words:

“I think Undertaker is a category in itself. To begin with, for everything he has done for the company, how he has carried himself, how he has behaved as a person, as a professional, he is simply an amazing human being. The way he deals with politics in the locker room, he’s always been very fair. I am on the boat with the idea that Undertaker is the only one inducted into the Hall of Fame this year“.

Yesterday, precisely, we published in SoloWrestling a note on this same subject, and that is that another former WWE fighter, Bully Ray, made a request through his social networks for Undertaker to be the only one presented for the Hall of Fame class of 2022 . The announcement that Calaway was nominated for the Hall of Fame was made public less than a week ago, however, many fighters and industry personalities have supported this proposal. In the coming weeks we will see if WWE decides to announce new additions for this year’s promotion or if they finally leave The Undertaker as the only inclusion.

