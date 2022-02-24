more sophisticated and with new equipment on board

From India, its production hub, details of the Suzuki Baleno update for the 2022 model year have been revealed.

the hatchback Suzuki Balleno 2022 It was uncovered, revealing the aesthetic improvements to its exterior that give it a renewed and very modern air. The equipment was expanded including new multimedia system, plus some technical adjustments.

Since there was talk of premiere of this updatecounting the advances of the brand, there had been talk of incorporating a propulsion system mild-hybrid but the official data does not yet report on a version of this type.

It is very likely then that it will be an option that will be incorporated later in the baleno rangefor now we are going to see the news that it brings for this year, more evident than the last update of 2019. Will a new update be coming soon? new generation?

New in Suzuki Baleno 2022

The dimensions of the hatchback changed, reducing its length by five millimeters for a total of 3.99 meters, it is also 10 millimeters lower with 1.50 meters of height, same width of 1.74 meters and same wheelbase of 2.53 meters.

Its exterior design more stylish and sophisticated, includes a wider radiator grille, a completely new lighting package that can be LED as option and subtle touches to the lines of the hood and sides of the vehicle.

From the rear view reveals the new inverted “C” shaped headlight design that elongates to integrate with the tailgate and the bumper is bulkier. At sight they are noticeable chrome-tone sconces on window sills and door handles.

Inside there are important new features with a modernized multimedia system that can be up to nine inches, projection screen, new design for the front panel and steering wheel, as well as climate control system. Adding up panoramic cameras.

At the presentation of the 2022 model Suzuki Baleno it was announced that it will be offered in the Indian market with a naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 90 horsepower connected to a Manual gearbox five speed.

In addition, it offers a automatic transmission As an option, the start-stop function and the vehicle received suspension adjustments.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Swift was the best-selling car in Colombia in January – this is how the ‘Top 20’ was

