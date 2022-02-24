minute-by-minute transmission for the return leg of the Concachampions round of 16

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa for the return leg of the Concachampions round of 16 from the University Olympic Stadium. LIVE transmission.

After an intense first leg, Pumas and Saprissa will meet again to define which of the continues his career in the Concachampions, although this time the match will be played in the University Olympic Stadium with a majority of the auriazul public where the locals will seek to seal the pass to the quarterfinals.

exactly one week ago Cougars He returned from Costa Rica with a positive draw after the advantage given by the visitor’s goal, but he liked little. It is that those of Andres Lillini they managed to take the lead and, due to their own mistakes, failed to bring home a win, for even greater peace of mind.

In the middle, a draw against Atlas in Jalisco made the fans doubt, but, luckily, the Ticos are not at their best football moment either. On Saturday they tied for the First Division of Costa Rica and are still in the last places of the classification, so a victory in tonight’s duel would lift their spirits.

Minute-by-minute transmission: Pumas UNAM vs. Saprissa

