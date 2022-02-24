Minecraft The Wild: Creatures, biomes and blocks, all the news of update 1.18.2

We recently told you that the first experimental snapshot of Wild Update 1.19 was now available in Minecraft. And you may be wondering, what does this “wild” update include? Well, it’s nothing less than important new content that’s going to make it to the title of Mojang Studiosscheduled for June 2022.

In the program of this, the content was focused on nature with the introduction of new animal species, new biomes and blocks.

Presented last October during Minecraft Live 2021the cubic title will welcome several new features this summer through this new big update.

animals and creatures

Although the panel of animals is already quite complete, players will be able to discover new species, among which are the Frogs. These little sea creatures will be available in different colors as these will depend on the heat of the biome they are in (tropical, temperate, tundra).

Plus, of course, there will be tadpoles which will later become frogs. And you can put stamps on them to identify them.

On the other hand, fireflies They will also make an appearance with the Wild Update , and as you can imagine, they will be, unfortunately for them, they are the favorite food of the frogs.

As for the creatures, alley, which won the player vote during MinecraftLive 2021 against Glare and Copper Golem, will join the title in this update. Its peculiarity? Find blocks or objects left behind for the player.

Finally, on the side of the hostile creatures will come warden , which was initially planned for the 1.18 update. The latter belongs to the Deep Dark biome and is capable of detecting the slightest player or animal thanks to the noises and vibrations it emits.

deep darkness

Like all major updates, the wild update it will be a new opportunity to introduce a new biome, but also to make some changes to the existing ones.

A) Yes, Deep Dark it will appear in update 1.19, although the latter was already planned for the deployment of Update 1.17 and after 1.18. As far as we know, Deep Darkness, or “Deep Dark”, can be generated exclusively in the slate layer of the chasms between layers -1 and -64.

In addition, it will contain a completely new structure with Deep Dark Cityand only Wardens will be able to spawn there, with the exception of spawners.

As for modifications to existing biomes, only the swamp biome is affected. The latter will be completely reworked with the addition of mangroves, mud, new blocks, but also with the introduction of our little frogs. In addition, a new type of swamp with “mangroves” will appear. It will be neither more nor less than a variant.

blocks

Finally, new blocks will arrive with this update with Sculk Blocks and Deep Dark Blocks .

Sculk blocks will spawn exclusively in the Deep Dark biome. These seem to be created when a creature dies near a Sculk Catalyst, and this Catalyst also spawns in the Deep Dark. It can be used as a red stone and also emits light. Finally, always in the same line, there will also be the Sculk Shrieker (howler) that will have the ability to emit screams through sound particles in the shape of a circle.