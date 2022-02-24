Minecraft: Patch 1.18.2 already has a release date and will be prior to The Wild Update

Not long ago, we announced that both pre-releases of Minecraft version 1.18.2 were now available in the title of Mojang Studios. Therefore, it is not very surprising that the developer of the cube sandbox announced the release date of version 1.18.2 on the game’s official blog.

It is a version prior to the expected 1.19, which is expected to alter several important video game systems, and which would be the first major since Caves & Cliffs a few months ago.

Minecraft version 1.18.2 available in a few days

According the developersthe Minecraft version 1.18.2 will be available on February 28but nuanced with a concise “if everything goes according to planAs you may have seen in the pre-releases, this patch will be focused on technical changes with the possibility of adding custom builds, but nothing exciting either.

On the other hand, there is news about the next major update, the so-called “The Wild Update“, since the first snapshot of it appeared. In it, a new biome to discover appeared after the Deep Dark, also showing off new mobs: the Warden. To access it, nothing could be easier, you just have to download the zip file available at the official website of the game, then unzip everything into “versions” available in the main title folder. Thereafter, you will need to create a new installation in the Minecraft launcher and select the version “1.19_deep_dark_experimental_snapshot-1”.

We will know more about this update thanks to the next snapshots that will appear soon and show new content about Minecraft. Of course, we will keep you informed of all the new enemies, biomes and all the content that is available. In the meantime, you can check all the details of this first snapshot directly at the official minecraft website.