Megan Fox and the bloody ring

Machine Gun Kellyafter months of intense and smug love, he finally decided on January 11 to propose to his well-known girlfriend Megan fox. And both, once the pact was accepted, drank the other’s blood. Like when in Primary you made a cut in the palm of your hand to seal a ridiculous promise of love, but twenty years older, in expensive crystal glasses, and with that disgusting amount that turns the front teeth red. This has been one of the first requests for a hand of the year, mediatic and powerful, which has gone around the world. Because the rapper Machine also knelt before the well-known actress: “He told me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… And then we drank from our blood”, he has told the Fox press. A banquet without a doubt initialing, but less appetizing for ordinary mortals, who settle for a ring, minutes of emotion and a subsequent meal with mixed dishes and croquettes.

The fact is that this act of love is not the first, nor the last, which is extravagant for those of us who save a maximum of 200 euros per month. Among Hollywood celebrities it is usual: to swear eternal affection (which in hindsight does not usually fulfill even five years) in the most unexpected situations or spaces. Like when David Arquette declared to Courtney Cox on a walk along the beach at sunset (ring hidden in your pocket) and a fireworks show. Or when the rapper Nick Cannon begged eternal love to selita ebanks. She looked like just another gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, but the singer had a bright surprise ready for her: when she got out of the limousine, the supermodel read “Selita, do you want to marry me?” on a giant screen.

For its part, Dean McDermott got the “yes, I do” from Tori Spelling after working it very hard. Gossips say that she had to illuminate the path to a table decorated for the occasion with millions of little lights. A laborious work of imagination that she shares with the king of marriage proposals: the British musician and composer Seal. Attention! The also singer took his Heidi klum to a helicopter ride over the Columbia glaciers after having built an igloo at 14,000 feet. Inside? A bed, candles, champagne, food and petals. How to deny him the greatest!