Mark Wahlberg talks about the failed sequel to ‘The Departed’ with Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt

Mark Wahlberg has revealed more details about one of the great mysteries of cinema: the sequel not made of infiltrators. The film, directed by Martin Scorsesehe won Oscar in 2006 and starred Wahlberg alongside other Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon. The film was quite a phenomenon, grossing over $291 million at the box office and nearly getting a sequel for the Warner Bros. emphasis on expanding licensing Unfortunately, the script didn’t stick and her story didn’t catch on (it goes ScreenRant).

Wahlberg was convinced of ‘The Departed 2’ and participated in several meetings

Wahlberg was convinced to go ahead. The actor opened the discussions for a sequel, and Warner Bros., along with the screenwriter William Monah, they agreed to take a look at the idea that the writer and the actor had designed. But nothing went right. Plans for the sequel were ultimately scrapped due to the lack of a solid script and the disinterest of Scorsese himself to return behind the cameras. “They talked at length about all of that, he thought about doing something about a prequel and then a sequel,” the actor continues transformerswhich states that the major tried several projects without much luck.







“ The script hadn’t been finalized, but the ‘Departed’ writer and Wahlberg had developed an idea

“I went to a meeting with Bill Monahan at Warner Bros. to present the sequel to The Departed, he wanted me to go with him. This was after the tape was raised with the Oscar for Best Filmwas a great success and all that. Let’s say that the presentation of our idea did not go very well“, he concludes. The actor has confirmed that the script was not developed, and despite having an idea and the support of the box office and success, Warner was not convinced.

Seeing that the project did not have good vibes, the production company decided to close everything and continue its focus on other films and major productions. It is said that they had contacted Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt for the main rolesbut it does not say anything about the story, that it would have had flashbacks of the characters from the first film and that it would have delved into the mafia present on the East Coast of the United States.