Mark Wahlberg models his athletic figure, sunbathing on the beach in Cabo San Lucas

His last project was in a mega production where he shared the leading role with Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas; now, he decided to rest in BCS

Share this news on:

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur (BCS). As has become customary, another American celebrity was seen this Tuesday, enjoying the beaches of Los Cabos; this time, it was Mark Wahlberg, actor and producer of the Hollywood film industry.

The 50-year-old artist was portrayed on the shores of the South Californian sea, showing off his excellent physical shape, which he wore during the last project he worked on: ‘Uncharted: Off the Map’, an action movie barely released on February 11 of this year.

It should be noted that the film in question, was made with a budget of around 90 million dollars; and the actor, shared the spotlight with the young star of the moment, Tom Holland, as well as with the great veteran of acting, the Spanish Antonio Banderas.

Additionally, despite receiving multiple negative reviews by film scholars, had a good number of acceptance by the general public, reaching up to 90% approval.

PHOTO: JustJared

Thus, after its first 2 weeks on the big screen, the film managed to gross around 140 million US dollarsso it is not surprising that the actor chose the paradisiacal destination of Cabeño to rest after arduous months of production.

With information from The Daily Mail