Manchester United values ​​a double signing for the core

A key match for Manchester United’s season, which will take place tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano. The English face Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. With fourth place in the Premier League in danger, as Arsenal is only 4 points away with 3 games to play, the UCL is the last stronghold of the red devils.

Ralf Ragnick, who will be interim coach until the end of the season, has already identified one of the priority players for the summer transfer market. According bildthe German coach would be the great supporter of the arrival of Christopher Nkunku (24 years old), an attacking midfielder with whom he coincided during his time at RB Leipzig.

João Palhinha enters the scene

As the German medium points out, the French midfielder’s starting price would be around €75m. A figure, like that of West Ham by Declan Rice, who aspires to scare away Manchester United. But Nkunku is not the only midfielder linked to Old Trafford.

As indicated on the cover of or game, Sporting Clube de Portugal is thinking of releasing João Palhinha next summer, and the Mancunian side have shown interest in the Portuguese defensive midfielder. The Lisbon player has recently been renewed until 2026, but at 26 years old, next summer will be the last one where the Portuguese team will be able to get an economic return for its footballer.