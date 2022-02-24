Maia Reficco: Her career and everything about the artist with Argentine roots

Outside of her participation with Nickelodeon, the actress has stood out in the music world with a series of singles ranging from titles of Kally’s Mashup, to personal themes such as her debut single. Yoursfollowed by Of you and the most recent and popular Tanto Calor. The singer has managed to stand out with an electro pop style with urban overtones that has surpassed 3.5 million views on YouTube.

Where is Maia Reficco from?

Maia Reficco was born on July 14, 2000 on Boston, Massachusetts. However, as we well highlight, the lineage of the singer and actress comes from Argentinawhere Reficco moved when he was just 8 years old and where he began his artistic career.

How old is Maia Reficco?

Currently, the singer has 21 years. At 17 years old, she managed to position herself as one of the most inspiring young promises of Argentina, Throughout his 4-year career, he has found his own place on the small screen and in music.

How did your career as an actress and singer begin?

We detail that it was in 2017 when Maia Reficco rose to fame with her leading role in Kally’s Mashup. However, the story of the actress It goes back a few years, when at the age of 15 she managed to travel to Los Angeles with Claudia Brant, Argentine singer and songwriter, and completed her studies with vocal coach Eric Vetro, recognized for being a trainer for celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Ariana Big. Later, Reficco entered berklee for a singing program where she stood out by obtaining a scholarship, which led her, encouraged by Brant, to make her first audition for the role of Kally Ponce in the Nickelodeon series.

In what series have you seen Maia Reficco?

After Kally’s Mashupthe actress participated with her same role in the series club 57. Soon, we will see Maia Reficco in other wide-ranging productions; her participation was confirmed for the series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sina spin-off of the popular teen series

Maia Reficco’s latest projects

2020 was the great leap from television to music, and despite the global pandemic, Maia Refico She managed to achieve her success thanks to social networks and digital platforms, however, there is still a long way to go for the young woman. ‘Acting is therapeutic and music is my life. I feel that now I was able to find that point that I was missing ‘commented the actress that she has found a perfect balance between music, theater –with shows like Next To Normal, Games: the play and # Networks–, as well as her return to being Kally Ponce now on the big screen this 2021.

What is Maia Reficco’s Instagram?

Instagram contents

With more than a million followers accumulated on Instagram, Maia shows her work and her daily life on her account @maiareficco. On TikTokthe platform where he massively connected with his followers, you can also find it as maiarefico.